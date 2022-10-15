Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Minecraft Live is a yearly event in which Mojang announces all the latest news and upcoming updates for Minecraft, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons. Here’s all that was announced in 2022.

With representation at the center of this Minecraft Live, many new elements were added to each game, with release windows being announced and a brand new mob being revealed. However, the news flies around quickly in Live events like this one.

We’ve compiled everything that’s been announced in Minecraft Live so you can see what will be coming to the Minecraft franchise. Here’s everything announced in Minecraft Live 2022.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is the anticipated new arrival coming in 2023. It’s an action strategy game that introduces a brand new way of viewing the Minecraft franchise many know and love and recieved plenty of new announcements in Minecraft Live 2022.

Release window

The live event revealed that Minecraft Legends will be released in Spring 2023. While there is no definite release date just yet, fans at least know it will be on its way at the beginning of 2023.

Opening Cinematic

The Opening Cinematic will be what players see when starting up the game for the first time. It introduced a plethora of new mobs and what we have to look forward to.

Minecraft Legends First Look

Along with the reveal of the Minecraft Legends Opening Cinematic came a first look into detailed gameplay and explanations of what weapons players can use and how to use them. We’ve explored what was announced in that first look in our Minecraft Legends first-look article.

Minecraft Dungeons

Despite a vast amount of the focus being on Minecraft Legends and the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update, Minecraft Dungeons got some exciting news and some upcoming content in the form of its third seasonal adventure, Fauna Faire.

New Fauna Faire DLC

The Fauna Faire will primarily focus on pets and will introduce brand-new animals into the game, from ferrets to hedgehogs to adorable otters.

All the rewards will focus on those pets including capes, flairs, and emotes that allow you to pet your animals.

Tree Top Tangle mission

Set in the jungle biome, this free mission will enable you and your companions to explore the dangerous tree with all its mysteries.

The Minecraft 1.20 update has a primary theme of inclusivity and enabling self-expression through representation. This update is the next major change coming to Minecraft and has been one of the most highly anticipated pieces of news to come from Minecraft Live 2022. Here’s all they’ve announced so far.

Seven new default skins

Following their theme of inclusivity and representation, the 1.20 update will be introducing seven new default skins.

They all feature different races, styles, genders, and designs to help every player feel part of the open-world game.

New blocks

Along with new skins comes some brand new blocks for players to build with on their journey, these include:

Hanging signs

Bamboo wood set

Working Bookshelves

The hanging signs can be placed in multiple different ways and introduce a new way to display information.

The Bamboo wood set brings in a unique design style all made from Bamboo. For example, players can use Bamboo wood to craft rafts rather than boats to better fit the bamboo theme.

Lastly, the newly introduced Working Bookshelves. After some time, Minecraft has introduced bookshelves that you can actually put books in, which even include enchanted books so players won’t have to worry about their inventory filling up.

New mobs

Aside from the typical Minecraft Live mob vote players took part in, there was also another creature announced for the 1.20 Minecraft update.

The two mobs coming to Minecraft in the next update are the Camel and the Sniffer.

The Camel is a ridable creature that can dash and hold two players at once. You can also breed it and tame it.

The Sniffer is the fan-voted mob joining the game. It digs its head into the ground and brings up brand new seeds to create flowers unseen in the game currently.

That was everything announced in Minecraft Live 2022. For more details on the news and new announcements, be sure to check out our Minecraft hub, or take a look at some of these:

