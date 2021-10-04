Best Minecraft house ideas: Castles, treehouses, mansions, & more

Minecraft house ideas aren’t easy to come up with on your own, luckily there are thousands of creators who’ve showcased their designs to give other players some inspiration.

When it comes to creating your dream Minecraft house, there are endless possibilities and that’s why it’s so difficult to pinpoint a specific design.

Whether you’re a fan of wooden houses, mansions, underground bases, farmhouses, or even castles, designing a perfect structure takes a lot of planning and time.

However, if you’re looking for some inspiration or even a blueprint design, there are countless content creators who’ve taken the time to showcase their incredible houses.

Below, we’ve counted down the best house ideas and split them up into sections, so there’s a design for every kind of Minecraft player.

Minecraft Mansion

When it comes to a Minecraft mansion, it’s important that the build stands out in the landscape and is of course, visually impressive.

Luckily, Brandon Stilley Gaming completely nails it with his design, showcasing exactly how to build a massive white concrete mansion.

Fit with a fountain out front, a swimming pool out back, and elegant hedges surrounding the structure, it’s definitely a standout design worth adding to your Minecraft world.

Minecraft Wooden House

Slightly smaller than a mansion and made out of easy to gather resources, Greg Builds’ wooden house design showcases that you don’t need rare materials to make a stunning structure.

Fit with a large basement, a wrap-around deck, and an intricately designed roof, this is perfect for any Minecraft player who has an abundance of wood and wants to create something impressive.

Minecraft Castle

There are very few structures that look better on the landscape than a medieval-style Minecraft castle, and Stevler has a breathtaking blueprint to follow.

With huge tall pointed towers and a courtyard lit up by torches, this is ideal for any adventurers that are looking to create a Minecraft world set in the past.

Stevler’s step-by-step guide even includes the exact amount of bricks you need for every single feature, making the build incredibly simple to follow.

Minecraft Underground House

Not a fan of mansions or typical Minecraft houses? Then take your build underground with Spudetti’s simple yet impressive design.

With a cross-shaped glass roof and enough space for all your crafting needs, it’s a perfect build for beginners who are just starting in their Survival world.

This is just another example of the incredible houses that can be created using common resources and materials.

Minecraft Treehouse

Some players like living a little closer to nature than others and if that’s you, then DiddiHD’s treehouse design is a must-build in your Minecraft world.

Fit with a spiraling staircase and multiple overhanging balconies, this treehouse blends into the jungle biome and doesn’t disturb the natural landscape.

While finding a great location for this build may be difficult, once you’ve found it, it’ll be an amazing addition to your world.

Minecraft Farmhouse

If you’re looking for a cozy farmhouse build that’s relatively straightforward to create, Foxel has the number one build for you.

While there’s nothing extravagant about this farmhouse design, that’s exactly what makes it so perfect and pretty to look at.

Foxel’s comprehensive guide will ensure you have this farmhouse completed in no time, just be sure you place it in a grassy biome.

Minecraft Modern House

Not everyone wants a rustic house with an aged aesthetic, some players prefer a modern design. Luckily, Akila Gaming has a breathtaking open-plan modern villa-style house that’s guaranteed to take your breath away.

This design will take you a long time to complete, but it’ll be a worthy addition to your world.

So, there you have it, those are our picks for the best Minecraft house ideas for you to use and add to your world!

Don’t forget to tweak these builds to your preference or use them as inspiration for your own projects.