Sniffer added as new fan-voted mob at Minecraft Live 2022

Thanks to an announcement on Minecraft Live 2022, the Sniffler will be the next fan-voted mob to join Minecraft 1.20 update.

Every year, Minecraft Live hosts a mob vote for players to get involved in the creative process of Minecraft by voting to add in a brand new mob. In 2022, Minecraft announced three available mobs to potentially be introduced to the game. The three were Sniffers, Tuff Golems, or Rascals.

Now, after a landslide victory, the Sniffer has won, making it a brand new addition to Minecraft 1.20 update.

What is the Sniffer in Minecraft?

The Sniffer was the first mob the be announced for the Minecraft Live mob vote and quickly became a fan favorite.

It can be found inside ancient eggs in the Underwater Ruins and will be available to pick up and bring to the surface, where it will hatch.

Once hatched, the Sniffer will dig its head into the ground and find brand-new seeds for you to use and plant. Therefore, the mob will introduce new and unique plants for you to enjoy in the next Minecraft 1.20 update.

