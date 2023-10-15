Minecraft Legends gets major update with new mount, allies, enemies, more

A brand new major update is soon to arrive in Minecraft Legends, with new enemies, allies, structures, and customizable features arriving in the game.

Since its release in April 2023, Minecraft Legends has seen a dedicated playerbase enjoying its adventures and battles with the pesky Piglins. While the game was relatively bug-free when it was released, there’s nothing wrong with a few great updates to bring new features and iron out any glitches.

Now, just six months later, it’s been revealed that there will be a major update for the game, bringing a variety of new features, enemies, structures, and so much more.

Mojang Hop around the world with a brand new adorable Frog mount in Minecraft Legends.

As announced in Minecraft Live 2023, Minecraft Legends will be introducing a variety of new features to the game. These include a brand new frog mount to explore the world on, some spellcasting Witch allies to battle the Piglins with, and a brand new Witch-inspired structure to create.

However, the Piglins will also be getting a change, with a new enemy joining their ranks and a new structure appearing in their bases, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Out of the direct gameplay, there will be the ability to create some custom campaigns before starting your next adventure. The Custom Campaign will allow you to alter how your game plays out, from taking away gravity and so much more.

Currently, there’s no release date for the Minecraft Legends update, but, when we’re given one, we will be updating this article. Be sure to check back soon!

