How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them?

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Camels are one of the new additions coming to Minecraft in its 1.20 update, along with the fan-voted Sniffer. But how do you breed them and can this adorable animal be tamed? We have all the answers here.

Minecraft is filled with adorable animals all around the world, with many of them able to be tamed and bred. However, one thing the game doesn’t mention is how you go about doing that and what resources will be needed.

Now that Camels are the latest addition to the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update, the question can be asked. How do you breed Camels, and can you tame them? We’ve got all the answers below so you can start your Camel army.

Mojang Camels are the adorable new addition to Minecraft, but how do you get hold of one?

How to breed Camels in Minecraft

Breeding Camels in Minecraft can be done using the same technique as breeding most animals in this game, but you’ll need to feed them a rather interesting resource.

To breed Camels in Minecraft, you’ll first need to find two in the desert. They don’t typically run away but, once you have two, it’s wise to get a lead and tie them to a fence or block them in.

Once you have two Camels, find a Cactus and feed one block to each Camel. You’ll know if they are ready to breed when hearts pop up around them.

Once that’s happened, an adorable baby Camel will appear.

In short, to breed Camels in Minecraft you need to:

Find two Camels Block them in together Feed them one piece of Cactus each

Can you tame Camels in Minecraft?

No, you can’t tame the Camels in Minecraft. Instead, they are designed to be friendly mobs who tend not to run away when you want to ride them.

When it comes to most animals in Minecraft, you can typically breed them and tame them. However, this isn’t the case for the new 1.20 Minecraft mob.

While they are undeniably friendly, to get them to follow you you’ll either need a lead or to ride them, which you can do in the same way you would with a horse or donkey, simply press the respective button to sit on their backs when the Camel is lying down.

That’s everything you need to know about taming and breeding these adorable Minecraft Camels. While jumping across ravines with your new companion, take a look at some of these handy Minecraft guides:

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | All Minecraft cheats and commands | How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | How to install the best Bedrock shaders in Minecraft | How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft | How to make Lanterns in Minecraft | How to breed horses in Minecraft & tame them | Minecraft teleporting guide | Minecraft Villager jobs guide | How to make paper in Minecraft | How to make a lead in Minecraft