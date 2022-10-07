Minecraft Legends: Trailer, story, platforms, more

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

A brand new action strategy game set in the familiar world of Minecraft is on its way. Here’s everything we know about Minecraft Legends.

After the success of Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang has introduced a new, more strategic experience. The title boasts a thrilling action strategy in which you get to ride a noble steed while protecting the once-peaceful world from the invasion of pesky Piglins.

Developers, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive have not been particularly secretive about the gameplay, story, and overall design of Minecraft Legends so we have plenty to look forward to. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game along with what platforms you’ll be able to play the game on.

Unfortunately, Minecraft Legends does not currently have a release date. However, it is expected to arrive in early 2023 thanks to the Firey Foes official trailer.

It’s likely we will see a release date finalized during Minecraft Live on October 15, 2022.

Minecraft Legends announcement and gameplay trailers

The first look we received regarding gameplay and general design came as an announcement trailer. It depicts a brief look into the new villains and the battle you’ll need to take part in.

The next look into the gameplay came in the form of another official trailer. It introduced the new action strategy gameplay and highlighted the despicable enemies you’ll be fighting.

What is Minecraft Legends about?

From the interviews in Gamescom 2022, the trailers, and the general description of Minecraft Legends, it can be assumed that the game will be an action strategy experience.

The once-peaceful world of Minecraft has been taken over by Piglins and it’s up to you to stop them from destroying the world you live in. It includes working with many other companions as well as equipping perks and defeating a range of enemies from tricky Pigmadillos to deadly Bruisers.

Atop your horse, you will use the mechanics to take down the enemy and stay alive all while working with recognizable mobs many have seen in the original Minecraft.

What platforms can you play Minecraft Legends on?

Thanks to the trailers, Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox, PC, Switch, and Playstation. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

That’s all we know about the game at the moment. However, this will be updated as soon as new information is revealed so check back regularly.

