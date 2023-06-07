Minecraft Trails & Tales update patch notes: Archaeology, Sniffer, Camel & more

Minecraft’s highly anticipated 1.20 update is finally here, bringing tons of new content and features for players to enjoy. Here’s everything added in the game’s major Trails & Tales patch.

Since its announcement during Minecraft Live 2022, players have been constantly teased with new features from highly anticipated mobs to potentially game-changing implementations like archeology.

Now, as of June 7, 2023, the Trails & Tales Minecraft update is finally upon us, allowing all players to step out of the snapshot and into the game fully. So, here’s everything added to the Trails & Tales Minecraft update detailed by its patch notes.

Article continues after ad

Mojang Explore trail ruins with this fantastic update.

New Features

Archaeology

Added a craftable Brush item

Added Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel Suspicious Sand can be found in Desert Temples, Desert Wells and Warm Ocean Ruins Suspicious Gravel can be found in Cold Ocean Ruins and Trail Ruins These fragile blocks are hard to spot and easy to destroy, so be careful! Brushing Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago

Added the Trail Ruins, a buried structure from a lost culture Four types of Armor Trim Templates can be found here Trail Ruins can be found in Taigas, Snowy Taigas, all Old Growth forest biomes, and Jungles A new music disc can be found by brushing suspicious blocks in this structure When put in a Jukebox, “Relic” by Aaron Cherof is played

Added Pottery Sherds Pottery Sherds have pictures on them A total of 20 sherds have been distributed between the 5 Archaeology sites: Desert Wells, Desert Temples, Cold Ocean Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins They cannot be crafted, and are only found by brushing Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel



Decorated Pots

Crafting four Pottery Sherds together will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side

Brick items can be used instead of Pottery Sherds in the Decorated Pot recipe The sides that were made from Brick items will not have pictures

Smash a Decorated Pot with any block-breaking tool to break it apart and get the Pottery Sherds back Hitting the pot with bare hands, silk touch tools, or any other item will drop an intact pot instead

Crafted Decorated Pots with at least one pattern have a hover tooltip displaying the Sherd & Brick ingredients

Cherry Groves

Added a new Cherry Grove biome, with pretty cherry blossom trees The biome can be found in the mountains, in similar places as Meadows

Added a new Cherry wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it

Pink particles fall from beneath Cherry Leaves

Added a new Pink Petals block with lots of pink flowers on the ground Each Pink Petal block can contain up to 4 petals Using Bone Meal on it increases the number of petals Placing a Pink Petal into an already placed block increases the number of petals Drops the number of petals in the block when mined Updated the seed picker with a Cherry Grove biome option



Bamboo Wood Set

Added a new Bamboo wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it

Block of Bamboo can be crafted from 9 Bamboo and can be stripped like other wood logs

Bamboo Planks crafted from Block of Bamboo yield only 2 planks compared to 4 for wood logs

Added a new “Mosaic” plank variant that is unique to Bamboo called the Bamboo Mosaic It can be crafted with 1×2 Bamboo Slabs in a vertical strip You can craft Stair and Slab variants of Bamboo Mosaic Bamboo Mosaic blocks cannot be used as a crafting ingredient where other wooden blocks are used, but they can be used as fuel

Added a unique Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Chest Raft which can be crafted like normal boats, but with Bamboo Planks They function the same as ordinary boats, but have a unique look to them



Hanging Signs

Mojang

Hanging Signs are a more expensive version of normal Signs Crafted with 2 chains and 6 stripped logs of your preferred wood type Crafting results in 6 Hanging Signs

Can be hung up in the following ways: Underneath a block that can provide support in the center, like a full block or a fence Attached to the solid side of a block Attached to the side or underneath another Hanging Sign

Unlike normal Signs, they cannot be placed directly on the ground without support from the side or above However, Hanging Signs that have a horizontal bar will not pop when the supporting block is removed



Sign Improvements

Sign text can now be edited after being placed in the world This can be done by interacting with the Sign Signs with non-text chat components can not be edited

Both sides of the Sign can now have separate text and colors, allowing for further customization options By default, a Sign will prompt you to input the front side’s text when placed To apply text to the back-side, you must walk to the other side and interact with that face to edit it

Signs can now also be waxed with Honeycomb, preventing any further edits to its text

It is no longer possible to use Ink Sac, Glow Ink Sac, or Dyes if the Sign text is empty (MCPE-133778)

Sniffer

The Sniffer is the mob vote winner of Minecraft Live 2022

Sniffers are passive, friendly mobs

Sniffers sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds, which produces a Torchflower Seed or a Pitcher Pod item

Sniffers can only dig grass and dirt-like blocks

Sniffers can be tempted by, and bred with Torchflower Seeds

Sniffer Egg

Can be found by brushing the Suspicious Sand of Warm Ocean Ruins

When two Sniffers breed they do not immediately spawn a Snifflet; instead, a Sniffer Egg is dropped

When placed in the world, the Sniffer Egg will hatch after some time When placed on Moss, the Egg will hatch in approximately 10 minutes On all other blocks, it will hatch in approximately 20 minutes



Torchflowers

The Sniffer can occasionally sniff up a Torchflowers seed, and it can be used to breed two Sniffers

The Torchflower seed can be planted on Farmland and grows into a Torchflower

The full-grown flower can be harvested and replanted

The Torchflower can be crafted into Orange Dye

Pitcher Plant

The Sniffer can occasionally sniff up a Pitcher Pod item

The Pitcher Pod, when planted on Farmland, grows into a Pitcher Crop

The Pitcher Crop has five growth stages

Once fully grown, the Pitcher Crop can be harvested, yielding a two-block-tall Pitcher Plant

The Pitcher Plant can be crafted into Cyan Dye

Smithing

Smithing Tables have been redesigned into a workstation for physical equipment upgrades and modifications

Alongside slots for combining a piece of equipment and materials, there is now a required slot for an item type called Smithing Template

Smithing Templates define what type of upgrade you will be making to a piece of equipment It specifies both what type of items you can upgrade, and which ingredients are valid to customize the upgrade There are currently two categories of Smithing Templates: Armor Trim and Netherite Upgrade

Smithing Templates are consumed when used to upgrade an item in the Smithing Table

You can craft a copy of a Smithing Template in the Crafting Table with 7 diamonds + 1 block of material that the template is made out of + 1 smithing template, which will output 2 of the same Smithing Template

Armor Trims

Mojang

You can now visually customize your armor with a variety of unique trims at the Smithing Table

Armor trims are purely visual with no gameplay benefits

Armor trims can be applied to Helmets, Chestplates, Leggings and Boots All trim patterns are visually the same on an armor’s item icon, but the color will still change based on the trim material To check which trim pattern a piece of armor has, you can hover over it in the inventory

Armor Trim Smithing Templates can be found all throughout the world, and each of the following structures contain their own unique Smithing Templates: Trail Ruins: Wayfinder, Raiser, Shaper, and Host Armor Trims Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim Ancient City: Ward and Silence Armor Trims Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim End City: Spire Armor Trim

Smithing Templates are found in chests in their respective structure Trail Ruins have no chests, Smithing Templates are instead found by brushing Suspicious Gravel The Ocean Monument has no chests, Elder Guardians sometimes instead drop a Smithing Template upon death

Some Armor Trim Smithing Templates are rarer than others, so be on the lookout for them to impress your friends!

An armor trim has two properties: a pattern and a material The pattern is defined by the Smithing Template used to apply the trim, and represents the visual pattern of the trim The material is defined by which ingredient you used to apply the trim, and controls the color of the trim

The viable ingredients you can use to define the color of your armor trim are the following: Iron, Copper, Gold, Lapis, Emerald, Diamond, Netherite, Redstone, Amethyst, Quartz



Netherite Equipment

Netherite equipment crafting now also requires a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates can be found randomly in all Bastion Remnant chests Every Treasure Room Bastion Remnant will contain 2 Smithing Templates

This change was made for a variety of reasons: Increase the time players utilize Diamond equipment before Netherite Make Netherite equipment more significant achievement in the game’s progression Adapt Netherite more naturally into the new Smithing Table crafting system



Camel

Camels can be equipped with a Saddle and ridden by two players

Camels spawn naturally when Desert Villages generate

Camels can be tempted by holding Cactus

Feed Cactus to Camels to breed them

Camels are tall Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel They can walk over Fences and Walls

Camels randomly sit down While sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move

Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly

They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so

Chiseled Bookshelf

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf

Crafted with 6 Planks and 3 Wooden Slabs

Can store Books, Book and Quills, and Enchanted Books Holds up to 6 Books Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe Books can be removed and added to specific slots on the Chiseled Bookshelf

Comparators can detect the last book placed/removed Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library

Works with Hoppers

Shield Customization

A top Vanilla Parity feature request! A Shield can now be combined with a Banner to apply its pattern on it The banner is consumed on use A Shield can be combined with a Banner only if no pattern was previously applied



New Music

Added the following new music tracks by Aaron Cherof to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Mesa, and Flower Forest biomes: A Familiar Room Bromeliad Crescent Dunes Echo in the Wind

Added a new music disc which can be acquired by brushing suspicious blocks in Trail Ruins. When put in a Jukebox, Relic by Aaron Cherof is played

Calibrated Sculk Sensors

A new variant of Sculk Sensors which allows you to filter vibrations based on their frequency level

They are not found naturally and can only be crafted with 1 Sculk Sensor and 3 Amethyst Shards in the Crafting Table

One side of the Calibrated Sculk Sensor can receive a redstone signal as input The strength of that redstone signal is the only vibration frequency the Sculk Sensor will listen to

They have a combined active and cooldown phase that lasts 20 game ticks They output their redstone signal for the first 10 game ticks

They can detect vibrations up to 16 blocks away

Sculk Sensor Phases

Sculk Sensors and Calibrated Sculk Sensors now have three phases: Inactive, Active, and Cooldown

The default phase is Inactive This phase lasts indefinitely until the block receives a vibration During this phase, the block is able to listen to nearby vibrations until one has been scheduled

When a scheduled vibration is received, the block switches to the Active phase This phase lasts 30 game ticks for Sculk Sensors, and 10 game ticks for Calibrated Sculk Sensors During this phase, the block stops listening to nearby vibrations, wiggles its tendrils, and emits a Redstone signal and light

After the Active phase has finished, the block switches to a Cooldown phase This phase lasts for 10 game ticks During this phase, the block keeps wiggling its tendrils, but no longer emits a Redstone signal nor light Finally, once this phase is finished, the block will switch back to the Inactive phase

Previously, these phases had different timings: The Active phase lasted 40 game ticks for Sculk Sensors and 20 game ticks for Calibrated Sculk Sensors There was no Cooldown phase

These phase timings were tweaked so that it is less common for activated contraptions to recursively activate the Sculk Sensor that powered them

Vibration Resonance

Blocks of Amethyst have a new behavior when placed adjacent to Sculk Sensors If that Sculk Sensor receives a vibration, the Block of Amethyst will re-emit its frequency as a separate vibration at its location

This behaviour is called Vibration Resonance, and allows players to move vibration frequencies across long distances without having to recreate the vibration naturally

Vibration Frequencies

With the addition of Calibrated Sculk Sensors, vibration frequencies have been greatly simplified to prevent unwanted interference

The following are category descriptions for each frequency and the expected events that they correspond to: Movement in any medium (land, liquid or air) Landing on any surface (land or liquid) Item interactions Gliding with an Elytra or unique mob actions (Ravager roaring, Wolf shaking, etc.) Equipping gear Interacting with a mob Mobs and players getting damaged Consuming items (drinking and eating) Blocks ‘deactivating’ (Door closing, Chest closing, Button unpressing, etc.) Blocks ‘activating’ (Door opening, Chest opening, Button being pressed, etc.) Blocks changing (Cauldron water level rising, adding food to a Campfire, etc.) Blocks being destroyed Blocks being placed Mobs and players spawning Mobs and players dying or an explosion



Playable Mob Sounds

Mojang

When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone

Mob Heads can be placed on top of Note Blocks without sneaking

Piglin Mob Head

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper

Placing the Piglin head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin’s ambient sounds

The Piglin head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone, or when worn by a player while walking

New Achievements

Smithing with Style – Apply these smithing templates at least once: Spire, Snout, Rib, Ward, Silence, Vex, Tide, Wayfinder

Planting the Past – Plant any Sniffer seed

Careful Restoration – Make a Decorated Pot out of 4 Pottery Sherds

Known Issues

Boats that have been placed before today’s update may not function correctly until they have been broken and placed again, and any mobs inside boats may be ejected when loading your world for the first time. We hope to have this issue resolved soon, but you may wish to keep a backup copy of your world just in case – thanks for your patience!

Fixes and Changes

Minecraft

General

Splitscreen players are no longer disconnected when one leaves (MCPE-168695)

iOS now requests Local Network access in order to find games on the local network

Added a progress handler when loading into a world that will wait up to a total of 15 seconds for the primary player’s appearance to load

Improved the time it takes to start up and load into the start screen

Fixed an issue where a locally hosted dedicated server was not found by clients on the same machine

Gameplay

Flying is no longer disabled when flying under Stairs (MCPE-168999)

Fixed fall damage accumulating when the player jumped on a roofed Soul Sand Bubble Column

Players no longer take fall damage when falling through water at high speeds (MCPE-152485)

After choosing the Main Menu option on the death screen, the player hitbox is now the correct size when returning to that world (MCPE-167045)

Distinct green particles are now emitted by the player under effect of Hero of the Village status effect

Mobs

Ghasts now shoot fireballs out of their mouth instead of at eye level (MCPE-35202)

Boots and Leggings no longer cause z-fighting when worn by humanoid mobs and Armor Stands

Mobs are now correctly positioned above the surface of Bamboo Rafts when riding them

Bees no longer make the player eating sound when eating (MCPE-169567)

Sculk Blocks

Sculk Sensors now power the block below them when active

Waterlogging a Sculk Shrieker will now silence its shriek sounds (MCPE-169563)

The sounds emitted by players and mobs stepping, falling, jumping, or landing on top of Sculk Sensors are now affected by the “Players” sound slider

Any item use, like using a Brush or Spyglass or eating an Apple now send item interact events that cause vibrations picked up by Sculk Sensors and Wardens

Blocks

Wooden Logs generated in Woodland Mansions now have the correct facing (MCPE-168387)

Removed redundant ‘lava_cauldron’ block that could be placed using commands (MCPE-39974)

Sugar Cane and Bamboo can now be placed on Moss Block

Conduit block now respects the lighting conditions when held in-hand or dropped

Top and bottom Door textures now rotate correctly when opened and closed for worlds versioned from 1.20 onward (MCPE-152926)

Sugar Cane no longer generates an air pocket when generated underwater (MCPE-161096)

Fixed an issue where a Piston could become invisible in rare cases

Woodland Mansion’s entrance now uses Cobblestone Slabs (MCPE-169038)

Iron Bars and Glass Panes now can connect to Pistons (MCPE-64745)

Dead Bushes can now be placed on Grass Blocks and Moss Blocks (MCPE-125931)

The map color for Black Terracotta now matches Java Edition (MCPE-166791)

Players no longer fall through Farmland Blocks after jumping on them

Players no longer fall through Mud Blocks or Farmland Blocks if they are standing on the block as it becomes a complete block (MCPE-164677)

Fixed an issue where placing blocks while sneaking on an interactable block was not working as intended with client authoritative movement (MCPE-168280)

Fixed an issue where an Armor Stand’s pose would not change when right-clicked while the player had sneak held and flying (MCPE-168548)

Weighted Pressure Plates now update their signal strength immediately when multiple items are placed on top (MCPE-156773)

Items

Fixed a bug where item in Item Frames could be too small in some world templates (MCPE-163399)

Broken and unbroken Elytra now render in-hand, in the world, and in Item Frames with the correct icon (MCPE-19700)

Realms

Changed the text font of the placeholder text in the New Post menu

Changed the text from “A 10 Player Realm” to “10 Players” in the card for 10 Player Realm in the Settings -> Subscription Tab

Realms now appear immediately on the list in the Friends tab after entering an invite code

Fixes an issue that prevented a Realm from being reset

Changed the Realms purple gradient background to be darker

Fixed an issue where a Realm would generate structures that local worlds would not

Added a focus indicator to FAQ sections when using keyboard and mouse

Hid the ‘Download World’ button when there is no backup available

Fixed a bug where the Manage Subscriptions list would not populate when navigated to from a Realm’s ‘Manage Realm’ page

Accessibility

Added new “Chat Message Duration” accessibility setting to change how long chat messages remain on screen (3 seconds by default)

Renamed “Notification Duration” to “Toast Notification Duration” and fixed an issue were the setting had no affect on how long toasts remained on display

The four Creative Inventory tabs now have their names read out by text-to-speech

Screen reader now describes function of “Delete World” button in the Storage menu

Tweaked the contrast of the text inside of header for list of worlds in the Storage Settings menu

Potions, Tipped Arrows, and mob effects have had their colors adjusted to make them more distinguishable from each other (MCPE-168357)

User Interface

Added new Trails & Tales splash screen text and loading screen tips

Added new Trails & Tales main menu background View now rotates clockwise and is tilted down unless a global resource pack replaces the cubemap background

Loading animation for adding friends is now the correct size (MCPE-159261)

The block type icon now appears in the Command Block UI screen (MCPE-159970)

The game no longer shows a retry cloud sync prompt when encountering an out of space error (MCPE-162455)

Screen UI now always has a focus in control when using a controller

Doubled the resolution of world thumbnail images

Changed the world tag to no longer display “-experimental” on worlds that only use the Holiday Creator Features experiment

Button sounds will no longer sometimes occur when clicking a disabled button (MCPE-141124)

Added exclamation marks to certain splash texts that were missing to match Java Edition (MCPE-165962)

Fixed capitalization in title of Behavior Pack message modal (MCPE-156331)

Fixed a bug where respawning in VR sometimes softlocked players on the death screen

Text shadowboxes now have the correct opacity on interactable block screens

Marketplace and Dressing Room cycle buttons now show navigation chevron when using a controller and controller hints are disabled (MCPE-147711)

Fixed that the multiplayer toggle in the Create New World screen sometimes wasn’t greyed out even though the setting would have no effect

Fixed a graphical issue where a gamepad icon would display over another screen

Touch Controls

Fixed issues with keyboard navigation on some menu screens on iOS and Android

Graphical

Fixed a crash when enabling ray tracing in ray tracing compatible content that was loaded into with ray tracing turned off

Fixed an issue in RTX where underwater light shafts from the moon would originate from the opposite angle of the moon sprite (MCPE-118898)

Technical Updates

Mojang

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for 1.20 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks

General

Fixed “get_equipped_item_name” Molang query not being able to return the old name of some flattened items, eg. red_wool, to wool

Introduced new entity filters “all_slots_empty” and “any_slot_empty” to allow searching for empty item slots in a designated equipment location (MCPE-153909)

The minecraft:friction component is no longer ignored when calculating ground friction

Added spawn_item_event event to minecraft:spawn_entity component. This event is called when an item is spawned

Attribute “speed_multiplier” in the “minecraft:boostable” component is now being parsed correctly from json file. Old behavior is maintained for “format_version” lower than 1.20 with 1.35 value rather than what the json file specifies (MCPE-164424)

Fixed incorrect content warnings for recipes that used the same blocks but with different data (MCPE-168717)

Fixed custom textures that override vanilla blocks with aux metadata as a list of textures

Dedicated Server

Note for Linux users: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) will reach End of Standard Support in 2023. Accordingly, the Linux Minecraft Dedicated Server will also raise its minimum target Ubuntu version to 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) in a later R20 update (exact release to be determined). Minecraft server operators using Ubuntu are encouraged to prepare for this transition by updating their deployments to 20.04 LTS as soon as possible.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) will reach End of Standard Support in 2023. Accordingly, the Linux Minecraft Dedicated Server will also raise its minimum target Ubuntu version to 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) in a later R20 update (exact release to be determined). Minecraft server operators using Ubuntu are encouraged to prepare for this transition by updating their deployments to 20.04 LTS as soon as possible. Content logs now show in dedicated server console window with a configurable log level using these new server properties: content-log-level – Sets the minimum level for content logs to output. Allowed values: “verbose”, “info”, “warning”, “error”. Default: info Note: This log level also affects content logs written to disk when using content-log-file-enabled=true content-log-console-output-enabled – Enables or disables content log output to the console window. Default: info



Commands

Has item command selector now correctly detects whether or not an actor has a filled Map or Firework Star in their inventory

The “inputpermission” command now has a description displayed in the command dialogue preview

When typing a slash command, auto-complete no longer suggests block-states that are already part of the typed command (MCPE-168055)

Improved performance when preparing commands, most noticeable when opening the command window for the first time in a world, but also when loading Command Blocks for old command versions

“carpet” block is now flattened into unique variants of 16 colors, namely “white_carpet”, “orange_carpet”, “magenta_carpet”, “light_blue_carpet”, “yellow_carpet”, “lime_carpet”, “pink_carpet”, “gray_carpet”, “light_gray_carpet”, “cyan_carpet”, “purple_carpet”, “blue_carpet”, “brown_carpet”, “green_carpet”, “red_carpet”, “black_carpet” Commands will still work with “carpet”, but only new carpet name will be suggested in the command prompt

“coral” was split into unique instances, namely “tube_coral”, “brain_coral”, “bubble_coral”, “fire_coral”, “horn_coral”, “dead_tube_coral”, “dead_brain_coral”, “dead_bubble_coral”, “dead_fire_coral” and “dead_horn_coral” Commands will still work with “coral”, but “coral” won’t be suggested in the command prompt, rather the new names will

Experience Orbs now merge when spawned with the summon command (MCPE-167247)

Entities

Custom entities with internal-only components or AI goals will fail to load in game

Custom entities are restricted to overriding Vanilla entities released before 1.20. Invalid entities used in the “identifier” or “runtime_identifier” field will result in content errors

Items

Custom items using JSON formats 1.16.100 and formats past 1.17.0 can be loaded without the Holiday Creator Feature toggle if there are no Holiday components used

Custom items with ‘minecraft:record’ now show the correct sound description in hover text and on playing in a Jukebox

Custom items with ‘minecraft:durability’ and ‘minecraft:repairable’ can be combined to repair them without requiring a custom item entry

Items with the Entity Placer item component will now successfully create the actor on air blocks if the “dispense_on” field is empty

Items with the Entity Placer item component can now be used on a Mob Spawner to change the Spawner’s actor spawn type. The item must have a format version of at least 1.19.80

Removed the non-functional ‘on_repaired’ parameter from the ‘minecraft:repairable’ item component

Released the “minecraft:display_name” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.0 and higher

Released the “minecraft:durability” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.0 and higher

Released the “minecraft:fuel” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.0 and higher

Released the “minecraft:entity_placer” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.0 and higher

Released the “minecraft:icon” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.0 and higher

Add-Ons

Fixed an issue that prevented custom entity spawn eggs from being supported in trade tables (MCPE-170184)

Molang

Fixed a crash affecting some Marketplace packs preventing them from loading There is now a limit on the amount of nested sub-expressions each Molang expression can have



Experimental Technical Features

Mojang

Camera Command

Article continues after ad

Added /camera command as part of the experimental Cameras toggle This command can switch to custom camera perspectives or fade the screen Use /help camera to get a full list of options

Added a new experimental Cameras toggle to allow for custom camera perspectives

Items

Items with the ‘minecraft:throwable’ component now trigger the ‘throw’ sound effect when used

Add-Ons

Added PlacementDirection and PlacementPosisition BlockTraits The PlacementDirection trait can enable the “minecraft:cardinal_direction” and/or “minecraft:facing_direction” states on a block. “minecraft:cardinal_direction” is a four value string state [“north”, “south”, “east”, “west”] that describes what cardinal direction the player was facing when they placed the block. “minecraft:facing_direction” is a six value string state [“down”, “up”, “north”, “south”, “east”, “west”] that describes what direction the player was facing when they placed the block. Values for these states are set when the block is placed. The PlacementPosition trait can enable the “minecraft:block_face” and/or “minecraft:vertical_half” states on a block. “minecraft:block_face” is a six value string state [“down”, “up”, “north”, “south”, “east”, “west”] that describes what face the block was placed on. “minecraft:vertical_half” is a two value string state [“bottom”, “top”] that describes whether the block was placed in the upper or lower half of a block position. Values for these states are set when the block is placed. Can access all states associated with BlockTraits through the “block_property” Molang queries and “set_block_property” event responses. Note: Use of BlockTraits in JSON is currently behind the “Upcoming Creator Features” toggle

Removed “knockback_resistance” item component

Pumpkin blocks use the string type state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of the int type “direction” state

Removed “dye_powder” item component

Items using the minimum duration for the “minecraft:fuel” component now work in the Blast Furnace and Smoker

Scripting