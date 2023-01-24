How many people play Minecraft? Player count in 2023?

Minecraft has been out for over 12 years now and seems to be ever-increasing in popularity – but how many people play Minecraft in 2023? We have all the answers here.

Minecraft is one of the most replayable games out there. Filled with unique seeds, constant updates, plenty of biomes, adorable mobs, and houses to build, it’s almost a guarantee that players won’t be bored when logging into a Minecraft world.

However, despite this style of gameplay, the title isn’t talked about as much as it used to, prompting many to wonder how many people actually play Minecraft in 2023. With that in mind, we’ve put together the player count for Minecraft in January 2023 to prove this game is anything but dead.

What’s Minecraft’s player count in January 2023?

Mojang The estimated population of Minecraft proves this game is far from dead.

According to activeplayer.io, which is solely an estimate regarding the player count, Minecraft is far from a dying game. Its player count in the last 30 days was 173,508,871 showing an increase of over 700,000 players since the end of December.

During those 30 days, Minecraft saw a peak of 17,350,887 concurrent players.

How does the Minecraft player count compare to other games?

Minecraft’s popularity is yet to dwindle, with the game seemingly going from strength to strength – but how does it compare to the other Minecraft title, Minecraft Dungeons?

Unfortunately, Minecraft Dungeons is not quite as lucky or popular, pulling in around 974 monthly players and an all-time peak of 2,939 players, according to Steamdb which is still an estimate based on PC players.

Ultimately, Minecraft is a world ahead of its similar title and only time will tell regarding the popularity of upcoming Minecraft Legends.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Minecraft’s player count, proving that, despite being out for over 12 years, the game is far from dead. While loading up your next world, take a look at some of our other Minecraft guides and content:

