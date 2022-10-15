Everything coming to Minecraft 1.20 update

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming and it’s being with it a variety of new blocks, mobs, and elements for players to look forward to. Here’s everything currently coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update.

While there is currently no confirmed release date for the Minecraft 1.20 update, certain events like Minecraft Live have revealed elements that will soon be coming to the Minecraft many know and love.

We’ve compiled all the announced content coming to Minecraft in its next update so you know exactly what to look forward to for the future of this popular open-world game.

Mojang

As it usually goes with most Minecraft Live events, players were able to vote on what mob they wanted to join Minecraft. For 2022, players voted for the Sniffer. This adorable mob farms unique seeds and will introduce brand new flowers and potentially crops for Minecraft.

As for the Camel, this will be a new rideable mob that two players can sit on at one time. It can dash, breed, and be tamed.

Mojang

Currently, there are three new block additions coming to Minecraft. Those are new hanging signs, a Bamboo wood set, and some working bookshelves.

The hanging signs can be displayed in a variety of locations from the side of buildings to hanging above you.

The Bamboo wood set includes all normal wood creations as well as a unique mosaic pattern and a raft rather than a boat.

Lastly, you will soon be able to create bookshelves that let you place your books inside. These include enchanted books so you never have to worry about a packed inventory again.

With more announcements sure to come soon, we will be updating this article whenever new information on the 1.20 update comes out so be sure to check back soon.

