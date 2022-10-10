Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Lanterns are a beautiful source of light in Minecraft and for many are vital when creating a great base. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting a Lantern in Minecraft.

The lighting is one of the most important aspects of a survival Minecraft world. Without well-placed lights, you’ll quickly find your base overrun with mobs that pose a danger to you and your base thanks to the Creepers. Thankfully, with a handy placement of some lighting, you can expel those mobs and live in relative peace.

However, many look for something a bit prettier than the simple torch. This is where Lanterns come in. They’re much nicer, and slightly more effective torches that are surprisingly simple to make. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting Lanterns in Minecraft.

What materials do you need to craft Lanterns in Minecraft

To make a Lantern you’ll need only two items. Thankfully, they’re not too tough to get hold of, if you know what you’re looking for.

One Torch

Eight Iron Nuggets

To make a Torch you’ll need one stick and one coal. Once that has been crafted you’ll need to hunt around for an Iron Ingot. Then, place the Ingot into a crafting table to create nine Iron Nuggets. Then all the ingredients are ready.

How to make Lanterns in Minecraft

Mojang

Once you’ve grabbed all the required materials, head back to your crafting table. When you’re in the crafting table, place the Torch in the middle of the 3×3 grid and surround it with the eight Iron Nuggets.

Now you’ve crafted the Lantern, place it in your inventory and begin decorating your base with brand-new lights.

What are Lanterns used for in Minecraft?

Lanterns are slightly better versions of Torches in this crafting game. Instead of only having a light level of 14 (as seen in the Torches), the Lanterns have a light level of 15.

As well as having a better light level, Minecraft Lanterns are primarily used as a more aesthetically pleasing torch. They can hang and perch on top of items perfectly, making them a highly desired decorative item.

That’s all you need to know about crafting and using Lanterns in Minecraft. While getting the materials for this beautiful light source, why not take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides:

