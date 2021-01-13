Best Minecraft seeds for patch 1.16.4

Minecraft seeds allow you to create unique biomes that keep the game fresh no matter how much you play, so find out which ones are the best to use in Minecraft 1.16.4.

Whether you’re tired of your current Minecraft biome or looking to go on a new adventure, you’ll want to use a world seed. These seeds enable you to both generate new maps and even visit existing ones that have been used by other Minecraft players. From dense forests that house hidden villages to snowy tundra temples, there is a biome for every kind of setting.

Of course, this means tracking down the perfect world to set up your new home can be an incredibly time-consuming task. Fortunately, we’ve scoured the depths of the game’s never-ending worlds and plucked out 10 of the best Minecraft seeds you can use in 1.16.4.

11 Biomes at spawn

Seed: -8401040335508653605

Source: mintymoes

It’s not every day where you generate a new Minecraft biome and be greeted with such a diverse cluster of locations. This amazing seed features 11 biomes which are all neatly clustered together, so you won’t need to trek far in order to reap the resources from each area.

If that wasn’t enough, you spawn in the very center of the map. Why not take a sandy stroll through the mesa plains, then cool off in the lush green forests? You’ll definitely never want to leave this picturesque biome.

Mushroom Island

Seed: 5975519174833736675

Source: Killstepz

Become the reigning owner of your very own Mushroom Kingdom with this fungus inhabited island. Once you’ve finished perusing the sandy shores and done a bit of fishing, you’ll be able to saunter back to your island mansion and get in some quality relaxation.

The mushroom island neighbors a desert village island and a woodland mansion island, so there’s plenty of exploration to be done. Mansions are hard to find at the best of times, so finding two is definitely an even rarer occurrence. Even Nintendo’s Mario Mario Bros. didn’t have it this good!

All biomes (including all rare biome variants)

Seed: 64971835648254

Source: BigBrain5Head

If you thought mintymoes’ 11 biomes at spawn seed was good, then you’ll definitely want to add this seed to your collection. BigBrain5Head hit the Minecraft world jackpot when he spawned a world with every single biome and all rare biome variants. This means you can set up your home and instantly get access to the game’s best resources.

To make matters even better, every biome is within a 2500 block radius of the spawn. This instantly cuts down the annoying treks between each area, saving you huge amounts of time. BigBrain5Head is certainly worthy of their name.

Best speedrun Seed

Seed: -4530634556500121041

Source: Plebiain

The Minecraft speedrunning community has come under fire recently, but that hasn’t stopped Plebiain from discovering one of the best speedrun seeds in the game. This world features everything players need to get the best run times. There’s a blacksmith with 17 obsidian, a house with four beds, a nearby dolphin, and a pre-lit ruined portal.

This seed has literally everything you could ever need to set a blisteringly fast Minecraft run. Simply use the code above and get practicing.

Jungle Biome surrounded by Mesas

Seed: 867832618049646

Source: exitparadise

Mesa biomes offer some of the most beautifully striking sights in Minecraft. The craggy canyons feature everything from reddish blocks, prickly cacti, and rocky outcrops make for some rather picturesque views. This is especially true when the mesa biome in question encompasses a small jungle.

If the sun is proving to just that little bit hot or you grow tired of the sandy surrounding, simply take a walk down to the cooling shade offered by the nearby jungle oasis.

Woodland Mansions

Seed: -8993723640229201049

Source: MGJared

If the Mushroom island mansion wasn’t to your liking, then we’re certain at least one of these luxurious houses will be. Both mansions are nestled deep within two forest biomes and sit directly opposite of one another. It’s the perfect place to set up a new home with your friends for some jolly cooperation or simply use both mansions yourself.

Village temple

Seed: -3466336858268104955

Source: MrCappzz

Minecraft is home to some incredibly tranquil areas and this world seed certainly proves that. Most Minecraft villages are invariably found in rather dull areas of the map, but this one can be found nestled below a gigantic mountain. If that wasn’t striking enough, the village church overlooks the village from atop a snowcapped peak.

While MrCappzz didn’t give any other details regarding the seed’s resources and locations, this cozy village is worth a visit alone.

Mountain plains

Seed: 7229962402130211473

Source: SpaceBoiArt

Mountains not only provide you with a fantastic vantage point for you to survey your kingdom, they also make for some awesome house locations. While mountains aren’t exactly uncommon in Minecraft, it is rare for them to completely surround a plain valley. The mountainous terrain even has its own freshwater river that flows through and around the craggy cliffs.

A land of fire and ice

Seed: 45721884739527

Source: Killstepz

This Minecraft seed is like a Russian doll as it’s hiding a secret area. In order to uncover the hidden village, you must first traverse the snowy tundra and make your way over a wooded mountain before you uncover a desert island. On this sandy wasteland, you’ll find a small village basking in the sun.

It’s a unique sight to behold and one that demonstrates just how amazing Minecraft’s procedurally generated worlds can be.

Water world

Seed: 3010064798083778592

Source: HydroPunkBot

This seed won’t catch your eye for its scenic sights nor will it make a particularly quaint home, but it will put your survival skills to the test. Players start off by spawning inside an underwater shipwreck and you’ll need to escape in order to survive. It’s up to you to salvage the shipwreck, fish for consumables, and search your watery surroundings for any useful resources.

HydroPunkBot’s biome is not for the faint of heart, but if you’re up for a challenge, then this world seed will do just that.

There you have it, 10 of the best Minecraft seeds you can use in 1.16.4. We’ll be updating this list with new Minecraft seeds, so make sure you come back here for all the latest updates.