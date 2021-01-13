Logo
Best Minecraft seeds for patch 1.16.4

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:24

by James Busby
Best Minecraft seeds
Mojang Studios

Minecraft seeds allow you to create unique biomes that keep the game fresh no matter how much you play, so find out which ones are the best to use in Minecraft 1.16.4.

Whether you’re tired of your current Minecraft biome or looking to go on a new adventure, you’ll want to use a world seed. These seeds enable you to both generate new maps and even visit existing ones that have been used by other Minecraft players. From dense forests that house hidden villages to snowy tundra temples, there is a biome for every kind of setting. 

Of course, this means tracking down the perfect world to set up your new home can be an incredibly time-consuming task. Fortunately, we’ve scoured the depths of the game’s never-ending worlds and plucked out 10 of the best Minecraft seeds you can use in 1.16.4. 

11 Biomes at spawn

11 biomes seed
Mojang Studios / mintymoes
There are plenty of biomes to explore here.

Seed: -8401040335508653605
Source: mintymoes

It’s not every day where you generate a new Minecraft biome and be greeted with such a diverse cluster of locations. This amazing seed features 11 biomes which are all neatly clustered together, so you won’t need to trek far in order to reap the resources from each area. 

If that wasn’t enough, you spawn in the very center of the map. Why not take a sandy stroll through the mesa plains, then cool off in the lush green forests? You’ll definitely never want to leave this picturesque biome. 

Mushroom Island

Minecraft Mushroom island
Mojang Studios / Killstepz
A mushroom island paradise.

Seed: 5975519174833736675
Source: Killstepz

Become the reigning owner of your very own Mushroom Kingdom with this fungus inhabited island. Once you’ve finished perusing the sandy shores and done a bit of fishing, you’ll be able to saunter back to your island mansion and get in some quality relaxation. 

The mushroom island neighbors a desert village island and a woodland mansion island, so there’s plenty of exploration to be done. Mansions are hard to find at the best of times, so finding two is definitely an even rarer occurrence. Even Nintendo’s Mario Mario Bros. didn’t have it this good!

All biomes (including all rare biome variants)

All Minecraft biomes seed
Mojang Studios / BigBrain5Head
This seed features everything you could ever need and more.

Seed: 64971835648254
Source: BigBrain5Head

If you thought mintymoes’ 11 biomes at spawn seed was good, then you’ll definitely want to add this seed to your collection. BigBrain5Head hit the Minecraft world jackpot when he spawned a world with every single biome and all rare biome variants. This means you can set up your home and instantly get access to the game’s best resources. 

To make matters even better, every biome is within a 2500 block radius of the spawn. This instantly cuts down the annoying treks between each area, saving you huge amounts of time. BigBrain5Head is certainly worthy of their name. 

Best speedrun Seed

Minecraft speedrun seed
Mojang Studios / Plebiain
Minecraft speedrunning got just that little bit easier.

Seed: -4530634556500121041
Source: Plebiain

The Minecraft speedrunning community has come under fire recently, but that hasn’t stopped Plebiain from discovering one of the best speedrun seeds in the game. This world features everything players need to get the best run times. There’s a blacksmith with 17 obsidian, a house with four beds, a nearby dolphin, and a pre-lit ruined portal.

This seed has literally everything you could ever need to set a blisteringly fast Minecraft run. Simply use the code above and get practicing. 

Jungle Biome surrounded by Mesas

Jungle and desert biome
Mojang Studios / exitparadise
A jungle oasis awaits you in this stunningly beautiful world.

Seed: 867832618049646
Source: exitparadise

Mesa biomes offer some of the most beautifully striking sights in Minecraft. The craggy canyons feature everything from reddish blocks, prickly cacti, and rocky outcrops make for some rather picturesque views. This is especially true when the mesa biome in question encompasses a small jungle. 

If the sun is proving to just that little bit hot or you grow tired of the sandy surrounding, simply take a walk down to the cooling shade offered by the nearby jungle oasis. 

Woodland Mansions

Minecraft woodland mansions
Mojang Studios / MGJared
Why settle for one mansion when you can have two?

Seed: -8993723640229201049
Source: MGJared

If the Mushroom island mansion wasn’t to your liking, then we’re certain at least one of these luxurious houses will be. Both mansions are nestled deep within two forest biomes and sit directly opposite of one another. It’s the perfect place to set up a new home with your friends for some jolly cooperation or simply use both mansions yourself. 

Village temple

Minecraft hidden village temple
Mojang Studios / MrCappzz
Enjoy stunning views from this hidden village church.

Seed: -3466336858268104955
Source: MrCappzz

Minecraft is home to some incredibly tranquil areas and this world seed certainly proves that. Most Minecraft villages are invariably found in rather dull areas of the map, but this one can be found nestled below a gigantic mountain. If that wasn’t striking enough, the village church overlooks the village from atop a snowcapped peak. 

While MrCappzz didn’t give any other details regarding the seed’s resources and locations, this cozy village is worth a visit alone. 

Mountain plains

Minecraft mountain biome
Mojang Studios / SpaceBoiArt
The hill are alive with the sound of Creepers.

Seed: 7229962402130211473
Source: SpaceBoiArt

Mountains not only provide you with a fantastic vantage point for you to survey your kingdom, they also make for some awesome house locations. While mountains aren’t exactly uncommon in Minecraft, it is rare for them to completely surround a plain valley. The mountainous terrain even has its own freshwater river that flows through and around the craggy cliffs. 

A land of fire and ice

Minecraft hidden desert village
Mojang Studios / Killstepz
This hidden village is a thing of beauty.

Seed: 45721884739527
Source: Killstepz

This Minecraft seed is like a Russian doll as it’s hiding a secret area. In order to uncover the hidden village, you must first traverse the snowy tundra and make your way over a wooded mountain before you uncover a desert island. On this sandy wasteland, you’ll find a small village basking in the sun. 

It’s a unique sight to behold and one that demonstrates just how amazing Minecraft’s procedurally generated worlds can be. 

Water world

Minecraft Water World seed
Mojang Studios / HydroPunkBot
Fancy taking a dip in this watery world?

Seed: 3010064798083778592
Source: HydroPunkBot

This seed won’t catch your eye for its scenic sights nor will it make a particularly quaint home, but it will put your survival skills to the test. Players start off by spawning inside an underwater shipwreck and you’ll need to escape in order to survive. It’s up to you to salvage the shipwreck, fish for consumables, and search your watery surroundings for any useful resources.

HydroPunkBot’s biome is not for the faint of heart, but if you’re up for a challenge, then this world seed will do just that. 

There you have it, 10 of the best Minecraft seeds you can use in 1.16.4. We’ll be updating this list with new Minecraft seeds, so make sure you come back here for all the latest updates.

Valorant

How to play Breach: Valorant’s explosive Initiator Agent

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:17 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 17:19

by Andy Williams
How to play as Breach: Valorant’s explosive Initiator Agent
Riot Games / Dexerto

Share

Breach is Valorant’s bionic Initiator Agent, who can disrupt the battlefield in the blink of an eye. But what is it about the Swede that makes him so special? Let’s take a look.

If you’re looking for someone to challenge angles that most Agents can’t, then Breach is your guy. With just how much the Initiator offers for pushing enemies back, he’s the ideal Agent to rock if you’re looking to put the enemy on the back foot.

But what makes Breach so powerful? And which play style will the burly Agent suit most? We dive in and break down everything you need to know, and whether the ginger-bearded assailant can give other Initiators a run for their money.

Breach’s abilities

Valorant's Breach.

Breach’s abilities could give you and your team an advantage in almost any given situation. With such a high-grade utility belt at his disposal, it’s no surprise that he appears in almost every lineup at the top-end of competitive play. Let’s take a look at each of Breach’s abilities:

  • Ability 1 — Aftershock (100 Creds): EQUIP a fusion charge. FIRE the charge to set a slow-acting burst through the wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in its area.
  • Ability 2 — Flashpoint (200 Creds): EQUIP a blind charge. FIRE the charge to set a fast-acting burst through the wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it.
  • Signature Ability — Fault Line (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a seismic blast. HOLD FIRE to increase the distance. RELEASE to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone and in a line up to the zone.
  • Ultimate Ability — Rolling Thunder (7 Points): EQUIP a seismic charge. FIRE to send a cascading quake through all terrain in a large cone. The quake dazes and knocks up anyone caught in it.

Breach’s first two abilities live up to the Agent’s namesake. Both Aftershock and Flashpoint are designed to allow you and your team to burst through enemy lines while their enemy is either weakened or blind — giving you the edge in combat.

Flashpoint comes with three charges, whereas Aftershock comes with one — so you will need to use them wisely during a round.

What makes both of these specifically handy is that they can penetrate walls. So as long as you have the inside scoop on when and where to use them (ideally combined with Cypher’s Spycam or Sova’s Owl Drone), they’re an invaluable tool in making a play when entering a Reactor Site.

How to use Flashpoint in Valorant.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Flashpoint can be curved around corners just like Valorant’s Duelist, Phoenix, to really catch your enemies off-guard.

Breach gameplay

Breach gives you all the utility you could need to help enter a site — or retake one. He can stay back and throw out flashes and stuns to push enemies out of corners, while letting the rest of the team mop up the mess.

That doesn’t mean he’s not self-sufficient on the entry though. With enough practice, you can flash, stun, and blow out corners by yourself without breaking a sweat. Aiming your flashes is key though — you might need to change up where you flash every round to surprise enemies.

Throwing them high might catch more enemies, but it’s easier to dodge. Throwing them on the floor can also work, but it won’t catch as many people out. Once you learn the angles to flash multiple positions though — putting them right on the corner — you can break through onto sites easily.

With the 7 meter gap between you and the cast of Fault Line and Rolling Thunder, you have to be mindful of enemies hiding right around corners though. Your stun might pass over them if you use it too close.

Sova in Valorant
Riot Games
Combining Breach’s utility with Sova or Cypher’s intel gathering is a very strong combo.

Dexerto’s take: Perfect with intel

Breach is most definitely well-suited to his Initiator tag. Although with that said, his abilities are ideal for reacting to a specific situation.

The perfect example of this would be their ‘Rolling Thunder’ Ultimate. While on paper it can deal devastating damage to an entire team at the click of a button, it can just as easily be wasted when you’re not primed with the right intel.

So on the whole, Breach seems best suited to someone who can buddy up with an Agent that can obtain intel, such as using Cypher. Conversely, Breach can work as someone who can sit just behind their team’s Duelists. If you prefer to be on the frontline of the action, then timing is everything with Breach.