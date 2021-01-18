How to make a lead in Minecraft - Recipe guide - Dexerto

Collecting animals or mobs in Minecraft can be extremely difficult as they have a tendency to wander off. That’s why it’s important to know how to make a lead to keep these creatures tied up in a location of your choice.

Whenever you run into a problem in Minecraft, there’s usually a tool that can fix the issue. However, sometimes it’s difficult to figure out which item you need and how to make it. Therefore, it’s always helpful to learn how to make useful equipment in-game that may save you time in the future.

Well, a key item that every Minecraft player should know how to make is the lead. Whether you’re creating your own Minecraft farm or just want to keep your boat tied up, having a lead to hand in survival will always be helpful.

How to get a lead in Minecraft

Minecraft lead recipe

For starters, to create a lead, you’ll need to kill spiders and slimes to gather the correct materials. Luckily, these mobs are relatively easy to locate with spiders roaming the world at night and slimes residing in swamp biomes. Here’s exactly what you’ll need to gather:

One Slimeball

Four pieces of String

After you’ve found these materials, simply use a crafting table and place them in the order shown in the picture above. This will provide you with two leads to use on mobs across the world.

What does a lead do in Minecraft?

Of course, the primary use for leads is to keep animals and mobs tied up in a specific location. This can be done by catching a creature with a lead and attaching it to a fence.

However, there are some unconventional uses for a lead that can be amusing to try-out. For example, creating an Iron Golem and putting it on a lead will grant a player their own personal bodyguard. This will ensure you’re protected at night from any hostile mobs roaming the world.

Hopefully, this has taught you exactly how to craft a lead in Minecraft and why they’re such a useful tool. Now, fingers crossed, any animals you decide to collect won’t wander off after you’ve gone to bed in-game.