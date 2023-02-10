Minecraft adds archeology and new tool to 1.20 update

The long-awaited archeology feature will finally be added to Minecraft in the upcoming 1.20 update, along with new tools, blocks, and treasure.

The archeology features were initially supposed to be added to the Caves & Cliffs 1.17 update. Revealed at Minecon 2020, fans have had to deal with multiple delays before they could channel their inner-Indiana Jones.

Over the years since, there has been little-to-no news about the state of archeology or when it might come, but the team behind the game has insisted that the feature is still coming to the game.

The 1.20 update has been anticipated for adding features like smithing templates, which finally give a purpose to the smithing table in Minecraft. But now, there’s even more reason to be excited.

On February 10, Minecraft‘s official site confirmed that archeology features will officially be included in the 1.20 update.

This means that players will be able to find dig sites in deserts that will contain a new type of block, suspicious sand, where they can use the new brush tool to uncover new types of loot.

This can include the new pottery shards, which can be combined to create ornate pots. Players will also be able to uncover tools, bones, and sniffer eggs, another new item to be added in 1.20 along with the new sniffer mob.

The general response to the confirmation that archeology is finally going to be in Minecraft has been, to put it mildly, quite positive.

Fans everywhere are celebrating the long-awaited arrival of archeology, with big-time content creators like Wattles, CubFan, and FailWhip all expressing their excitement.

We still don’t have a confirmed release date for Minecraft’s 1.20 update, so fans may have to wait a while to start excavating. But at least now players know there is an end to the wait.