What time does Minecraft 1.20 release? Update time & date

Minecraft’s Trails & Tales update is on the way, which means many fans are wondering one thing – what time is Minecraft 1.20 coming out? Let’s take a look and find out what time Minecraft 1.20 releases in your timezone.

Introducing two adorable mobs, brand new exploration features, a beautiful Cherry Blossom biome, exciting new Armor Trims, and so much more, the Minecraft 1.20 update is jam-packed with thrilling content for players to enjoy.

With all this new content, it comes as no surprise to see many players eagerly anticipating the 1.20 update after its announcement during Minecraft Live 2022. So, it’s only natural to wonder, what time will Minecraft 1.20 be released?

Thankfully, we’ve got the answer. So, let’s take a look and find out so you’re fully prepared to delve into this popular blocky game.

What time will Minecraft 1.20 be released?

Mojang You’ll soon be able to explore amazing structures in the 1.20 Minecraft update.

The Minecraft 1.20 update will be released to all platforms on Wednesday, June 7th at 7 AM PT which is 10 AM ET and 3 PM BST. More release times for your timezone are listed below:

Central European Summer Time: 4 PM

India Standard Time: 7:30 PM

Japan Standard Time: 11 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12 AM

It may take a little longer for the Minecraft 1.20 update to release onto your chosen device so be sure to prepare and read up on our guide detailing how to update Minecraft.

There you have it, now you know what time the Minecraft 1.20 update will be released. While preparing to delve into all the new features, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

