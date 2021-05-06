How to make a grindstone in Minecraft – Recipe guide - Dexerto

Minecraft grindstones enable players to repair and remove weapon enchantments, which makes them an important addition to any world.

Whether you’re looking to repair your favorite items or wish to remove an enchantment from a specific weapon, you’ll need to build a grindstone to do so. However, if you’re new to the blocky world of Minecraft, then you may not know the recipe for making one. After all, it’s always helpful to learn how to make useful in-game items that can help increase your survivability.

Well, a key item that every Minecraft player should know how to make is a grindstone. Not only does repairing existing items help cut down on any lengthy crafting, it will also allow you to keep your most prized loot in good condition.

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft

In order to make a grindstone in Minecraft, you’ll first need to obtain the appropriate materials. Fortunately, these are incredibly easy to acquire and can be obtained at the start of every new world.

Read More: All sword enchantments in Minecraft and what they do

Before you can make a grindstone, you’ll first need to do the following:

smelt 3x cobblestone into stone

craft any type of wood into 2x wooden planks

Craft the 2x planks into x2 sticks

Craft the 3x stone into a stone slab

Minecraft grindstone recipe

2x Sticks

1x Stone Slab

2x Oak Planks (can be any planks)

Once you’ve put the following materials into the crafting tab, you’ll be able to obtain your very own Minecraft grindstone. Simply place the grindstone down on the ground and you’ll be able to repair and remove enchantments from your gear in no time.

There you have it, everything you need to make a grindstone in Minecraft. Make sure to check out our Minecraft page for all the latest recipe guides and news.