Best Minecraft cheats and commands & how to use them - Dexerto

Minecraft is full of possibilities, whether it is exploring a new cave or entering the Nether. But, the in-game console offers even more outcomes for your journey.

Being one of the biggest games to release throughout gaming history, Mojang’s sandbox cooperative title Minecraft is still prominent within the community to this day. It is a title where every time you log in, you are bound to encounter new things.

There is an endless amount of fun to be had when playing, and the in-game console is one-way players have been spicing up their adventure. With a collection of commands/cheats to enhance your world; we are going to run over the best ones you should be using.

What are commands and cheats in Minecraft?

These commands and cheats are pre-existing phrases that players can enter into the in-game console within Minecraft. Doing enables them to teleport, kill others, and so much more.

They are completely safe to use, and they will not affect the overall gameplay and layout of your world too much. Mojang has implemented these commands to allow fans to let loose a bit, and have some more fun with these wacky commands.

How do I enter commands and cheats?

Before you can use these cheats, when you are creating your Minecraft world, you are going to need to select allow cheats. While you can do this in the actual world itself, it is far easier to just enable them before jumping in.

Now that you have this enabled, you are going to want to hit C on your keyboard. This will bring up the command console, and this is where you are going to enter all the commands we will list down below!

Can I use commands on Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

No, unfortunately, there is no in-game console for players to access while on these consoles. But, there are already cheats enabled within the game that you can access, so there is something for everyone.

Cheats and commands for Minecraft

Now that we have talked about the steps required needed to enter these commands, it is about time we actually talk about the cheats players can use within Minecraft. There is one note we should warn you about – every time you enter a command into the console, you are going to need to put a ‘/’ beforehand.

As well, there are player-specific console commands, world-specific ones, and item commands; these are different in their own respects, so we will separate them accordingly.

Here are all the active commands/cheats that players can use within Minecraft!

Player commands/cheats

Teleport /tp [player] <x y z> Can either teleport yourself or other players in your server

Kill /kill [player]

Enchantment /enchant <player> <enchantment> [level]

Experience /experience add <player> <amount>

Status Effect /effect <player|entity> <effect> [duration]

Clear Status Effect /effect clear <player|entity> [effect]

Give /give <Player> <Item> [Amount]

Help /help [CommandName]



World commands/cheats

Seed /seed

Spawn Location /setworldspawn [x y z]

Difficulty Level /difficulty <level>

World Time /time set <value> Uses a 24 hour clock

Game Mode /gamemode <type> [player]

Weather /weather <type> [duration]

Turn off Weather /gamerule doWeatherCycle false

Day/Night Cycle Off /gamerule doDaylightCycle false

Copy Blocks /clone <x1 y1 z1> <x2 y2 z2> <x y z>

Water Damage /waterdamage

Fire Damage /firedamage

Atlantis Mode /atlantis Raises water level

Fall Damage /falldamage

Mine /instantmine

Plant /instantplant



Item/NPC commands/cheats

Store Items /dropstore

Item Damage /itemdamage

Duplicate /duplicate

Smelt /superheat

Add to Inventory /give <player> <item> [quantity]

Keep Inventory When Respawning /gamerule keepInventory true

Spawn Mobs /summon <entity> [x y z]

Ride /ride

Freeze /freeze



Be sure to let us know which commands you use the most, and which ones you would like to see added into Minecraft!