How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft: Locations, items & how to harvest

Honeycomb in Minecraft is used to craft several items like candles, waxed copper, and beehives, so here’s how to get it in the sandbox game.

Bees were added to Minecraft in 2019 via Java Minecraft 1.15 and Bedrock Edition 1.14 updates. Since then, the cute yet stingy creatures have helped to make gameplay for players much easier thanks to their many uses, one of which is Honeycomb.

Similar to real life, their hives or nests yield a substance called Honeycomb, and it is extremely useful in order to craft useful items in the game.

If you’re wondering how to get Honeycomb in Minecraft, our handy guide has got everything you need.

Mojang Iron Ingot can be crafted by melting raw iron.

Items needed to get Honeycomb in Minecraft

Before you head out in search of beehives to collect Honeycomb, you need to have a couple of items in your inventory:

Iron Ingots

A pair of Shears

Iron Ingots are used to craft Shears, which in turn are needed to gather Honeycomb. Now let’s take a look at some of the best locations to find beehives in the game.

How to find beehives in Minecraft

If you want to collect Honeycomb in Minecraft, you’ll first need to head off to specific locations. These creatures are attracted to biomes with lots of flora.

Here are some of the best biomes to locate bees’ nests in Minecraft:

Plains

Flower Forests

Sunflower Plains

Once you’ve landed on these biomes, look around to find Birch and Oak trees — the beehives should be located on them. Their blocky nests can be easily distinguished and are often found with a couple of bees buzzing around them.

You’ll also need to ensure that it’s daytime and not raining, otherwise you’ll be out of luck. Once you’ve located them, and when a hive has reached level 5, you’ll be able to find Honeycomb on the ground.

Mojang Beehives of level 5 produce honeycombs.

How to harvest Honeycomb in Minecraft

Now it’s time to collect all the Honeycomb from these hives. Before you go ahead to harvest them, ensure that you’ve got the following items in your inventory:

Campfire

A pair of Shears that you crafted before

Things can get really rough when you try to interfere with the bees’ lives. This is where the Campfire comes to the rescue.

If you set the campfire directly below the hive, its smoke will calm the bees and will prevent you from attacking them. Shears can be used help you to collect all the honeycombs from the hives.

Once you’ve harvested Honeycomb, the honey level of the hives will again fall back to zero. Don’t worry, though, as it will continue to go up as long as the bees in the area are alive and their hive is intact.

Uses of Honeycomb in Minecraft

As we mentioned earlier, Honeycomb is used to craft several items in the game. Some of these items include:

Beehives

Candles

Honeycomb Block

Waxed Blocks of Copper

Waxed Copper stairs

While crafting beehives helps you to make a bee farm, candles either help you to illuminate dark places or can serve as decorative items. On the other hand, if you put wax on blocks of copper, you can prevent the oxidization of the metal (chemistry lessons flashback).

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know on how to get Honeycomb in Minecraft.

