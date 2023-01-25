All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft 1.20 Snapshot

As part of the upcoming 1.20 Minecraft update, Mojang has released Armor Trims, a personalization tool for your favorite set of armor. Here’s everything you need to know about them including how to make them, what they do, and all the required recipes.

Announced on January 24, 2023, Armor Trims are quickly becoming a fan-favorite feature with the ability to customize your armor now in effect. Armor Trims will change the look and color of your gear and allow you to match your own style, and boast about your travels, all from a simple Smithing Table.

However, while this feature is already extremely popular, knowing what the Armor Trims do and how to make your new set can be a little confusing. With that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Armor Trims in the Minecraft 1.20 Snapshot as well as their recipes so you can get to looking fantastic.

It’s worth noting that this has been recently announced and is currently only available for those playing the Minecraft 1.20 Snapshot. If you’re interested in trying out the 1.20 Snapshot then we have a guide detailing how to join and everything you can expect.

Mojang New armor sets are coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

What are Armor Trims in Minecraft 1.20

Armor Trims are ways to visually customize your armor in the open world game. They allow you to change the color and design through Armor Trims adding flair and showing off the locations you’ve traveled.

Each has its own design and each ore adds a different color allowing for full customizability and a beautiful look each time.

How to make customizable armor in Minecraft

To customize your armor you will need to get hold of three things:

An Armor Trim An Ore A piece of armor to customize

The armor itself can be crafted as normal, while the Armor Trim must be found and is typically located in notable locations, although we have all the locations, and recipes listed below. As for the ores, the color of your armor set will depend on the ore you use. Altogether, there are ten different possible ores, therefore making ten possible colors. They are:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

Once you have an ore, an Armor Trim, and a piece of armor, head over to a Smithing Table and combine the three ingredients. Then, your personalized armor will be made.

Mojang Look how you want to with this stylish armor.

All Armor Trim recipes in Minecraft 1.20

Armor Trims are relatively easy to make, but can be a little tough to find. So, we’ve put together a list of all the Armor Trims available in the Minecraft 1.20 snapshot, where to find them, and how you can use them on your armor.

Armor Trim Recipe Location of the Trim Sentry Armor Sentry Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Pillager Outpost Dune Armor Dune Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Desert Pyramid Coast Armor Coast Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Shipwreck Wild Armor Wild Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Jungle Temple Tide Armor Tide Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Ocean Monument Ward Armor Ward Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Ancient City Vex Armor Vex Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Woodland Mansion Rib Armor Rib Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Nether Fortress Snout Armor Snout Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Bastion Remnant Eye Armor Eye Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Stronghold Spire Armor Spire Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor End City

That’s everything you need to know about Armor Trims in Minecraft including how to make them, where to find them, and what they are in the first place. While loading up the latest Minecraft 1.20 snapshot, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides.

