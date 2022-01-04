How to make a beehive in Minecraft: Find bees and harvest honey

For all the players who enjoy farming, knowing how to make a beehive in Minecraft as well as how to find bees can be incredibly useful. Having a bee nest near your crops or, even better, crafting your very own beehive can be very beneficial in-game.

Minecraft bees are known as a neutral mob — this means that they tend to typically keep to themselves unless provoked. Just like in real life, bees also accelerate the growth of food crops and other plants by way of pollination.

With that said, we’ve decided to share everything you need to know about finding bees, harvesting honey, and making beehives in Minecraft.

How to find bees in Minecraft

Bees are quite common in a variety of biomes throughout Minecraft. Typically they can be spotted by plains in oak and birch trees, flower forests and also by sunflower plains near and/or around bee nests.

They automatically spawn, and as previously stated, are not prone to unprovoked aggression. However, if you attempt to harvest honey or attack any members of the nest, then the bees will retaliate by poisoning you with their stingers.

It’s quite easy to recover from a sting but the bees aren’t so fortunate. If a bee manages to successfully sting you, then soon after they will eventually die and despawn.

How to harvest honey in Minecraft

Harvesting honey is simple in Minecraft. You can also harvest the honeycomb from a bee nest.

To harvest honey in Minecraft, simply use an empty bottle on a full bee nest or hive. Keep in mind that bees must have deposited five lots of pollen before you can harvest honey.

To harvest a honeycomb in Minecraft, use shears on a full nest or hive. Once the honeycomb drops, you can proceed to pick it up.

If you’re unsure of whether a bee nest is full or not, look to see if the honey is overflowing and dripping from the nest. When you see this visual cue, then this means the nest is at max capacity and you are clear to harvest the honey and honeycomb.

How to make a beehive in Minecraft

Beehives in Minecraft can be made easily by using the crafting table. Here’s how:

In the crafting grid, simply place any three wood planks on the top three and bottom slots.

on the top three and bottom slots. Then, place three honeycombs harvested from bee nests into the three middle slots.

harvested from bee nests into the three middle slots. And that’s it, you’ll have crafted a Minecraft beehive!

There you have it, everything you need to know about how to make a beehive in Minecraft.

