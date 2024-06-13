Minecraft Trails & Tales: What time do Minecraft updates release?

The Minecraft Trails and Tales update is upon us, bringing new blocks, mobs, enemies, and weapons to the popular game – but what time will it be released?

Minecraft one usually gets one major update a year, after the new features have been teased by Mojang at Minecraft Live. As such, we know what to expect from the release schedule and when these highly anticipated updates go live.

So, if you’re waiting to dive into the crafting game to meet the Armadillo, craft Wolf Armor, or even try out the brand new trials with some friends, you’ll need to know what time to be ready for the Minecraft update.

With that in mind, here are the new Minecraft Tails & Trails update’s release times.

The Minecraft Trails and Tales update will be released between 10 am and 2 pm EST, which converts to 3 pm and 7 pm BST, or 7 am and 11 am PDT. These are the timings of the majority of Minecraft updates in the past, so it makes sense that this update will follow suit.

Naturally, as Mojang is a Swedish company, the time zones will be focused more on when they can set the update live, which explains why it’s later in the day for many – but it’s always between the above times.

If there are any delays or issues with the rollout, it’s likely Mojang will share the news with the player base. If this happens, we will update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

In the meantime, we recommend checking out everything that’s coming to the Minecraft Tails & Trails update, as well as how to find Armadillos once you’re in the game, and everything you need to know about the brand-new Wolf Armor, so you can protect your adorable pet.