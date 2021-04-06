Best Minecraft servers for all types of gameplay - Dexerto

Minecraft players aren’t all the same. Some want to be involved in a server focused on discovery and wonder, while others may prefer joining communities and building something online. No matter your preference, our list of best servers will have something that takes your fancy.

The server and the people involved are the building blocks to creating a good online experience in Mojang’s sandbox game.

With a title like this where there are endless possibilities, in Survival and in Creative mode, picking the best server is important.

There are thriving communities out there just waiting for you to join, so let’s see if we can find you a new home. Think of it as an online property showing, where we just show you around and give you a taste of different offerings. It’s going to be fun.

Fallen Kingdom

IP: play.fallenkingdom.co

If you’re looking to move from castle to castle, taking down bases alongside fellow soldiers, Fallen Kingdom might just be a bit of you.

The server usually carries around 200 players at a time, and was inspired by creations from popular YouTuber CaptainSparklez. Once you’ve dropped in, you can choose to be a king or a queen and complete different raids in the world. A medieval twist on one of the most popular games the young generation of today enjoy.

More information here.

Datblock

IP: play.datblock.com

There’s a few options available to Datblock players, with Creative, Survival and Factions on offer. Expect to see around 750 players at a time here, which – when you consider how vast the land stretches – there is plenty of land for habitants to share. That doesn’t mean you should run wild, though, because some areas will be marked territory by current players, so watch out.

It’s a very good place to start if you’re new to the online multiplayer server game, and as you can see above, some areas are beautiful.

Trailer:

More information here.

Complex Gaming

IP: hub.mc-complex.com

A Pokemon paradise, some might say.

The Complex Gaming online server typically holds around 1,500 players at a time, with designated parts of the map themed around old Pokemon games. For example, venture too far on one side of the world and you will feel like you have dropped back into the Sinno Region of Pokemon Platinum.

Don’t worry about downloading mods for this one, either, as a number of game modes are included.

More information here.

Minescape

IP: minescape.me

If you’re a big fan of massively multiplayer online games (MMOs), Minescape should be well suited.

Designed over a period of two years, this tremendous stretch of land is a Runescape player’s dream. One of the most faithful elements of Runescape that we can see here is the levelling system, allowing you to move from 0 to 99 on the custom RPG server. Compete for high scores in one of the most friendly, and immersive, servers around.

Trailer:

More information here.

Piratecraft

IP: mc.piratemc.com

We can almost hear the Pirates of the Caribbean theme tune just looking at the ship above. Whether you loved those movies, jumped on the bandwagon of Sea of Thieves, or are just a general pirate fan – this Minecraft server has everything.

Build your own ship, build your own crew, load the cannons, and away you go! While it’s fun, roaming around the ocean as a pirate, just remember that you’re not alone on the high seas. Sitting around in one of the safe zones will protect your masterpieces from being blown to pieces, but if you’re outside of those there’s always the risk that enemies will target you. It’s a super game for a PvP and roleplaying experience.

More information here.

Hypixel

IP: mc.hypixel.net

The good thing about Hypixel is that there’s a plethora of options at your disposal. Minigames include Cops and Crims, Murder Mystery, SkyWars, and Duels – so there’s something for everybody.

One of the biggest servers out there, capable of housing around 150,000 players, but many live servers actually have just a few thousand active people involved. It is so big and bold that it could actually be a game by itself, as one of the standard bearers in the community. Plus, you might run into a few YouTubers.

Trailer:

More information here.

The Mining Dead

IP: mc.havocmc.net

There are zombies in Minecraft – we’ve all been clawed down by one at some stage. But, if you’re looking for a dedicated place to live in a world that’s just like The Walking Dead, The Mining Dead is definitely one to look at.

Survival is the key here, as you might expect, in a dystopian world that’s a shell of what it should be. Broken buildings, deserted plains, and plenty of classic TWD points of interest to explore – and around 300 players will be walking around at one time. Want to join the Governor in Woodbury? Yep, that’s included. Alexandria? Sure, they have built that too. Everything you could want from a zombie apocalypse in Minecraft.

Trailer:

More information here.

MineVille

IP: server.mineville.org

It may not be the largest Minecraft server out there, with an average of 500 players jumping in, but there’s so much to keep you coming back for more.

The survival server Kingdom Survival is very entertaining, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There is actually an online interactive map of the server, where people can drop in and claim different areas of land to build on. Exciting doesn’t even cut it.

Trailer:

More information here.

Mineplex

IP: eu.mineplex.com / us.mineplex.com

There’s a strong community of staff and players in Mineplex’s Minecraft server, and that’s to be expected with a project of this size. Comfortably the biggest server in existence, this is populated by thousands of players at any one time.

You can get up to a load of activities, too, with everything from general mining to Mario Kart-style racing modes. There’s a lot on the menu, with themed areas of the humungous map, seen in the trailer below.

Trailer:

More information here.

Grand Theft Minecraft

IP: mc-gtm.net

If you think you have seen every inch of the GTA 5 map, why not hop over to Minecraft’s version? This extremely creative server – seen above with its expansive map – has a number of nostalgic locations any Grand Theft Auto player will enjoy exploring.

With cityscapes and airports dotted around the map, perhaps your next big heist should be in the blocky alternative to GTA Online.

Trailer:

More information here.

Desteria

IP: pvp.desteria.com

Desteria is a very friendly RPG factions server, allowing you to hop in and get to know a load of different players. Strong alliances formed, a class system, and a friendly community are all things boasted by the developers.

However, there’s even other features like the casino to be explored. It’s a variety map by all accounts, and one thing is for certain – you will never be bored here.

Trailer:

More information here.

Ranch n Craft

IP: mc.ranchncraft.com

If you’re looking for a slow, non-PvP spin on Minecraft – something that replicates that of retired country life – then boy do we have a server for you!

Ranch n Craft is all about strapping your saddles to horses and taking care of them. The simple things. With barely any griefers around, you can expect a calm and pleasant experience here.

More information here.

Among Us Performium

IP: mc.performium.net

Among Us has taken over the internet, without doubt. In 2020, it was one of the most downloaded games on mobile with a number of top streamers (like Pokimane, Ali-A, KSI, and others) jumping into the action.

Now, you can enjoy all of that same fun in the blocky world of Minecraft, and it’s actually just as fun. Finding the imposter just got better.

Playthrough:

More information here.

Westeroscraft

IP: mc.westeroscraft.com

Game of Thrones ended in 2019, but that doesn’t mean its incredible world can’t live on. In fact, walking through key locations like King’s Landing is still possible, thanks to Westeroscraft, who have sculpted parts of George RR Martin’s world almost to perfection.

If you want to join the Knight’s Watch or stake your claim for the Iron Throne, this might be your best chance.

Trailer:

More information here.

MCCentral

IP: mccentral.org

The Hunger Games was another movie franchise that took the world by storm, not just for its creative story, but the basic play style it introduced. Survival instincts have been engrained in the minds of any Minecraft player, and in MCCentral’s world of competitive minigames, you can see where you sit in the food chain.

Skyblock, Factions, Hunger Games, Capture The Flag, UHC, and Prison are just a few of the games on offer. Now, do you have what it takes?

Trailer:

More information here.

Blockdrop Network

IP: bedwars.games

Ever thought about stealing somebody else’s bed? No? Well, you’re going to have to get training.

In Blockdrop Network’s Minecraft server it is pretty much all about Bed Wars, a game mode that pits players against each other to destroy the very place you lay down for sleeping. Hunting down others might sound easy, but try doing that when a full server is also tracking you down.

However, if you’re not up for Bed Wars, the City Life mode also allows for an experience based on building and progression. Similar to The Sims series, here you can start renting a place to live, apply for jobs, start earning and build your way up in the world. Two very different modes, though they’re just as fun as one another.

Trailer:

More information here.

ManaCube

IP: play.manacube.net

In ManaCube, there are over 40 VIP maps – but many are actually playable for everyone. The big attraction here, though, is Parkour mode. This tests everybody’s ability to run, jump and complete other tasks in an obstacle course-type setting.

Aside from that, there’s also Survival, Creative, Factions, Skyblock, KitPVP, Olympus and more. It also has a dedicated forum, which will be useful for those just settling in to the community.

Trailer:

More information here.

Brawl

IP: brawl.com

Battle Royale games are very popular nowadays, with the likes of Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite Battle Royale, and others building up huge communities with the concept. Well, it’s also popular in Minecraft, too.

Brawl offers a BR mode and appeals to all players interested in shooters. If you fancy whipping out a weapon and engaging in some war, this is right up your street.

Trailer:

More information here.

WilderCraft

IP: play.wildercraft.net

WilderCraft is a friendly survival server by name, and anybody that’s played on the server will know you can hold them to their word.

With a whole range of quaint villages and towns spread across its world, you will soon see how many awesome themes were considered when it was built. Whether you’re into Dungeon runs or boss fights, there’s no shortage of things to get involved in. Periodically, it hosts community events and in-game updates are regular, which is never a bad thing.

Trailer:

More information here.

Purple Prison

IP: purpleprison.net

You can tell, just by looking at the image above, that this is like nothing else on the list. A purple shade to the sky is one thing, but opening the prison doors and finding a whole load more purple is another.

With a trails and achievements plugin, this is very much an optimized PvP experience. If you’re a big fan of Prison game modes, look no further.

Trailer:

More information here.

HiveMC

IP: play.hivemc.com

Survival games are on the menu at The Hive – that, we know. Its Minecraft servers hold up to 20,000 people and that number is growing, allowing you to hop in and play online with lots of different people.

As soon as you join, you will receive a compass that can be used to transport you to the main lobbies. From there, it’s your choice about which minigames you would like to play. Either that, or you can use the jump pads located all over the map.

For the more competitive out there , you can even track your stats and see how your scores stack up against the best players in the server.

Trailer:

More information here.

That brings our list of best Minecraft servers to an end, but we’ve also got a list of best seeds if you’re not done scrolling. Maybe something there will tickle your fancy and you can start up a new world with a few friends instead.

