Honkai Star Rail has plenty of characters to choose from in its ever-expanding roster, and players can unlock a number of units in the game for free. Here’s every available free character in Honkai Star Rail that you can save your Star Rail Passes and Special Passes on.

Obtaining every character in Honkai Star Rail can take a lot of time and money, especially if you wish to unlock the game’s 5-star units as Honkai Star Rail requires players to roll on banners. Depending on the current banner, certain 5-star and 4-star characters can be unlocked using Star Rail Passes and Special Passes.

However, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the characters you want due to the game’s gacha system even if you’ve got many Star Rail Passes saved up. Thankfully, many free Honkai Star Rail characters can be unlocked without spending all of your hard-earned Stellar Jade.

If you’ve just started your journey intergalactic adventure in the Honkai Star Rail beta or are wondering which characters you can obtain without spending any currency, here’s every free character currently available in Honkai Star Rail.

All free Honkai Star Rail characters

There are currently eight free characters that players can obtain in Honkai Star Rail without spending a thing, including some of the best 4-star characters in the game. Of course, this list could change once the Honkai Star Rail beta ends, so we’ll be sure to update this list upon the full release.

Without further ado, here are all of the characters you can claim for free in Honkai Star Rail:

Character Rarity Element Path Trailblazer 5-star Adaptive Adaptive March 7th 4-star Ice The Preservation Dan Heng 4-star Wind The Hunt Asta 4-star Fire The Harmony Herta 4-star Ice The Erudition Natasha 4-star Physical The Abundance Qingque 4-star Quantum The Eerudition Serval 4-star Lightning The Eerudition

Honkai Star Rail Limited-time character events

HoYoverse Serval is the latest free Honkai Star Rail character that can be claimed.

Just like Genshin Impact, HoYoverse enables players to claim free characters during limited-time events, so make sure you keep an eye out for any special giveaways. The current free Honkai Star Rail character giveaway is rewarding players with Serval – a deadly 4-star Lightning character.

Serval is being given out to players thanks to Honkai Star Rail reaching 3,500,000 pre-registrations. The developers will likely plan other limited-time character events and giveaways in the future.

