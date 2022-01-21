God of War Ragnarok: Everything we know so far

God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus take on a new series of terrifying foes. While there’s no confirmed release date yet, more details are being revealed all the time, so we’ve compiled everything we know so far about the PlayStation exclusive.

For a whole year now, the only information fans have had about the sequel to God of War (2018) has been a blue circle covered in Norse runes. While it was nice to know that God of War Ragnarok is real and in development, many PlayStation owners have been craving something more substantial.

Finally unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase in September, 2022, avid players finally caught a brief glimpse of the end of all days.

Wondering when God of War Ragnarok will finally hit our screens? Here’s everything you need to know, including its release date, platforms, trailers and more.

Is there a God of War Ragnarok release date yet?

God of War Ragnarok is releasing in 2022. While we still don’t have an exact date, with Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 arriving early next year, there’s plenty to keep PlayStation gamers busy in the interim.

God of War Ragnarok platforms

As you likely expected, Ragnarok will remain a PlayStation exclusive, and will therefore only be available on PlayStation 4 and 5.

However, with Sony eventually opting to release the 2018 version on PC, we may see the next chapter in this ancient tale drop on PC in the future.

God of War Ragnarok trailers

Playstation Showcase: Gameplay trailer

As we can see from the Playstation Showcase trailer below, Atreus has also grown since we last saw him and looks like a much more formidable warrior. Setting out to rescue Tyr, the God that placed his hand in the mouth of Fenrir, it looks like they’ll face some fearsome foes on the way.

God of War Ragnarok gameplay

Much like 2018’s God of War reveal, the footage started with a short but epic gameplay trailer that confirmed multiple things.

Both Kratos and his son, Atreus, will return, and the gameplay appears similar to their 2018 outing. Although both characters are using a variety of new skills, powers and weapons.

It looks like a portion of the protagonist’s quest will be to rescue the Norse God of War, Tyr. It will be interesting to see how the developers handle this from a lore perspective. After all, Kratos became his counterpart after killing Ares in the original God of War game.

We also caught another glimpse of Thor who will be voiced by Ryan Hearst of Sons of Anarchy fame.

So that’s everything we know about God of War Ragnarok, and how it will play out for Kratos and Atreus. If you can’t wait until then, though, check out a few of our other new release hubs for other big upcoming titles:

