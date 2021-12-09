God of War PC system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

God of War’s PC port is almost upon us, but does your computer have the system requirements to run it? Here are all the specifications you need to know.

As all eyes turn to God of War’s next installment, God of War: Ragnarok, players have been jumping back into the 2018 title to prepare for the conflict to end all conflicts.

Luckily for PC users, the original title will be coming to PC on January 14, but considering its expansive areas and spectacular Norse-inspired vistas, will your rig be able to run this monster of a game?

Here is God of War’s PC requirements and specifications broken down to allow you to dive back in all over again – or try it for the first time.

God of War PC requirements

Below we’ve listed three out of five system requirements for God of War, with the rest available on Steam courtesy of Sony.

The game can be played on Minimum, Recommended, High, Performance, and Ultra, with all of the Minimum, Recommended and Ultra specs listed in order below.

Minimum specs

In order to run God of War on its most basic settings, giving you 720p at 30FPS you’ll need:

Hardware Requirement Graphics Low GPU Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB) CPU Intel Core i5 2500k (4 core 3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1Ghz) RAM 8GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage 70GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended specs

In order to run God of War as close to the developer’s recommended ones as possible (1080p at 30FPS,) you’ll need:

Hardware Requirement Graphics Original GPU Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB) CPU Intel Core i5 6600k (4 core 3.5Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (4 core 3.6Ghz) RAM 8GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage 70GB SSD

Ultra specs

Want to experience God of War in all its spectacular Norse glory? Here’s what you’ll need to do to run the game on Ultra, giving you a whopping 4K at 60FPS:

Hardware Requirement Graphics Ultra GPU Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16GB) CPU Intel Core i9 9900K (8 core 3.6Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5Ghz) RAM 16GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage 70 GB SSD

So that’s everything you need to know about God of War’s system requirements for PC. Can’t wait to dive in? Be sure to keep up with all things GoW via our gaming page.