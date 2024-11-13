Monster Hunter Outlanders: Gameplay, trailers, platforms & how to pre-register

Monster Hunter Outlanders is a new free-to-play mobile game from Capcom and TiMi Studio Group — the devs behind Call of Duty Mobile. The game will bring the beast-slaying action to Android and iOS devices, giving players the chance to hunt their favorite creatures on the go.

Unlike Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now, Monster Hunter Outlanders is a fully open-world experience that features the series’ addictive gameplay. The free-to-play mobile game features iconic weapons, and monolithic monsters, as well as a plethora of new content.

Fortunately, the devs have given players a glimpse of the gameplay and revealed some of the monsters Hunters can expect to see. So, whether you’re looking to pre-register or just want to know more about this mysterious mobile title, then our Monster Hunter Outlands hub has you covered.

No, Monster Hunter Outlanders devs have yet to reveal a release date. The official website does note that it’s “coming soon,” so we’ll update this section once a date has been announced.

Capcom / TiMi Studio Group

Platforms

Monster Hunter Outlanders has currently only been confirmed for iOS and Android devices.

It remains uncertain whether the free-to-play mobile game will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch. However, this doesn’t mean that the game won’t come to these systems in the future.

After all, popular games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero all have console versions that players can download.

How to pre-register

Capcom / TiMi Studio Group Monster Hunter Now Outlanders is currently accepting pre-registrations.

To pre-register for the Monster Hunter Outlanders, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Monster Hunter Outlanders website. Select the “Sign Up Now” button at the bottom of the screen. Enter your email address. Hit the “Sign Up” button.

To increase your chances of being selected to join the Monster Hunter Outlanders test phase, you need to complete a player survey. Be sure to do this if you want to play the game before its official release.

Trailers

The first Monster Hunter Outlanders announcement trailer was released on November 12, 2024. While the trailer only ran for just over a minute, it showed a number of exciting locales, returning monsters, and stylish weapons and armor.

Monster Hunter Outlanders gameplay

Capcom / TiMi Studio Group Monster Hunter Outlanders features the same gameplay as mainline titles.

Unlike Monster Hunter Now which tasks players with heading out into the real world to slay toothy terrors, Monster Hunter Outlanders aims to deliver a similar experience to mainline titles. This means Hunters can forge various weapons, armor, and gear to get the upper hand over their toothy terrors.

If that wasn’t enough, each locale is “seamlessly connected” and players can even use a Breath of the Wild-style glider to soar through the environment. The trailer even shows how Hunters can slide down hills at speed, climb rocky outcrops, swim, and utilize grappling hook segments.

These traversal mechanics look particularly useful given the huge size of the map, which features interconnected forest, swamp, and desert sections. While we didn’t get to see any hunts, we do know that the series’ signature monsters and weapons will be making a return.

The official press release notes that players will encounter unique characters that can assist in combat, and even be controlled. While Felyne companions also make a return, Monster Outlanders will also introduce new companions.

We got a glimpse of one of these new companions during the trailer, as we can see a monkey assisting the Hunter with the new catapult device. This little creature can also be seen using a portable Dragonator device in the game’s promotional picture, suggesting that it will be a powerful ally.

Monster Hunter Outlanders weapons











As we noted earlier, Monster Hunter Outlanders will feature traditional weapons from across the series. So far, we’ve seen the following weapons:

Bow

Light Bowgun

Dual Blades Longsword

Gunlance/Lance

It’s important to note that the mainline Monster Hunter series has 14 weapon types, so the devs will likely include these at launch or via content updates like Monster Hunter Now. Other titles like Monster Hunter Frontier famously added new weapons like the Magnet Spike and Tonfa, so we could even see some new additions.

Confirmed monsters







Five large monsters and five small monsters have been revealed in Monster Hunter Outlanders, and an additional mystery monster can be seen flying through the skies in the trailer. Interestingly, all the large monsters shown, aside from Rathian, are all from Monster Hunter World.

Large monsters

Rathian

Anjanath

Great Jagras

Tobi-Kadachi

Jyuratodus

Mystery monster

Small monsters

Kelbi

Aptonoth

Gajau

Kestodon

Wingdrakes

Monster Hunter Outlanders will likely announce more creatures as we get closer to the official release date, so we’ll update this section as we receive more information.

While you wait for Monster Hunter Outlanders, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds monster roster and the toothy terrors we want to see added to the game.