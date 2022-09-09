Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Insomniac Games is one of the big players within gaming, developing major titles such as Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank and they’ll now be turning their attention to another Marvel character, Wolverine.

With Spider-Man releasing on PC thanks to Sony and Insomniac games, new major titles based on your favorite heroes are being announced everywhere. One such title is the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game that was announced in 2021.

With the release of the reveal trailer and hype beginning to emerge, players are already searching for more information. Here’s all we know about Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games

Contents

Insomniac Games/PlayStation Wolverine looks to be a bit more brutal than Insomniac’s Spider-Man

Wolverine Trailer and Leaks

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the new Wolverine title, you can view it below:

Additionally, Mike Yosh, developer and lead animator for Wolverine posted this enigmatic image to Twitter. It appears motion capture is already underway, perhaps indicating the game is well into development.

Following on from a GDC 2019 talk where Insomniac Games declared they don’t work on mo-cap until after a script is done, it’s a solid indication the game is running to schedule.

Is there a Wolverine release date yet?

Currently, there is no announced release date for Wolverine. However, Insomniac have revealed that the game was in very early development when it was revealed.

But they’ve also stated that “Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac.”

What platforms will Wolverine be on?

Wolverine will be available on the PS5 due to Insomniac Games being a Sony first-party studio.

In a PlayStation development blog post announcing the release of the game, it stated “Veteran developer Insomniac Games creating two new titles for PlayStation 5 consoles”. Additionally, all announcements have been made with the #WolverinePS5 tag on Twitter.

