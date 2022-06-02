Dragon Age: Dreadwolf – Trailers, gameplay, Sola & everything we know

Bioware’s incredibly popular and gripping saga is set to continue with the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf – but what do we know about it so far? From trailers to gameplay and information on Solas, we’ve got you covered on all there is to get excited about.

Fans all over the world are eager to once again step into the vast world of Thedas and explore what Bioware has in store for players upon release. What will the storyline focus on, and how much will the iconic betrayer, Solas, be featured?

Following the Trespasser DLC for Inquisition that was released way back in September of 2015, it’s been a long time since new content was released for the Dragon Age franchise. Here’s everything we know about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf so far.

Bioware provided an update to the game’s development that confirmed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will not release in 2022.

The announcement also revealed the name of the game a Dreadwolf. The Dragon Age team promised more information on the game’s future will come at the end of this year.

May the Dread Wolf take you. Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 2, 2022

This very likely means that Dreadwolf is looking at a 2023 or 2024 release date.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailers

While we’ve had no solid gameplay reveals, Bioware has treated fans to two teaser trailers that aim to showcase the setting and theme of the next title.

The first, released way back in 2018, was primarily to build hype – and that it did. Featuring a fantastic score and gorgeous imagery, the trailer started a fire in the hearts of fans everywhere.

Dragon Age 2018 Game Awards trailer

With a chilling quote from former companion Solas who states, “so, you’ve found me at last,” we’re given a small hint into what route the story will be taking – likely carrying on to some degree from Inquisition.

The video’s description says: “I suspect you have questions,” with the #TheDreadWolfRises hashtag further solidifying Solas’ role within the game.

Dragon Age behind the scenes trailer

In August 2020, Bioware shared a behind-the-scenes look at the developers working on the next Dragon Age title. Featuring concept art and even some small glimpses at in-game locales, such as twisted oak trees in shrouds of darkness and icy, frozen plains, this was a treat that hyped up fans for the next trailer to come.

Dragon Age 2020 Game Awards trailer

Two years after the announcement teaser back in 2018, the Game Awards trailer of 2020 provided even more fan service to die-hard Dragon Age fans everywhere.

Featuring the narration of fan-favorite dwarven companion, Varric, he tells us that he will stand beside us in our journey and that this is “your story.” We also got glimpses of the game’s setting itself, with the iconic location all but confirmed.

What is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf about?

From the latest 2020 trailer we were treated to, Varric’s narration confirms that the game will focus on a new protagonist to the series – with the prior Inquisitor stepping away.

He says that “it’s time for a new hero. No magic hand, no ancient prophecy.” It seems as if the titular character will be someone of little power within the world of Thedas, someone who they will “never see coming.”

Bioware’s latest reveal noted that Solas is the Dread Wolf and offered a description: “Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gameplay

As with prior games, players will undoubtedly be taking on all manner of Darkspawn and creatures within the game, from dragons through to demons.

The official Dragon Age landing page confirms that the expected focus is on building relationships and enemies: “Friendship, drama, and romance abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the hero and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.”

In a blog post by Gary McKay, BioWare’s General Manager, on January 6, 2022, it was mentioned that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be a “single-player experience that is built on choices that matter.”

