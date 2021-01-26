Overwatch 2 was first mentioned back at Blizzcon in 2019, but since then the details have been sparse. Here’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 release date, heroes & more.

Overwatch has become one of the globe’s most beloved FPS titles. Packed to the brim with awesome characters, beautiful maps and accompanied by a vibrant esports scene, Blizzard’s flagship FPS has cemented it’s place in gaming history.

Therefore, when it was announced at Blizzcon 2019 that there was going to be a sequel, fans went wild. Here’s everything we know about Overwatch 2 to date.

One of the most contentions parts of Overwatch 2’s development is the release date. Ever since the announcement Blizzard have remained pretty evasive when it comes to when the game will actually drop.

A host of recent developments, including Blizzard’s latest recruitment drive and a statement from Blizzard’s Vice President Jeff Kaplan, imply that the release date will be late 2021 at the earliest.

Noting that “our focus is on Overwatch 2, and we’ll be talking more about that in February, at the very latest,” maybe we’ll see something at Blizzconline 2021 regarding the state of the game.

What’s Overwatch 2 about?

Overwatch 2 sees the reformation of a band of familiar faces to battle it out against the omnics once more. A terminator style animation shows a band of the robotic enemies laying seige to an ill-prepared Paris, but they’re thwarted in their tracks by Winston, Mei, Echo, Tracer, Brigitte, Mercy, Genji and Reinhardt.



The invasion stretches further than Paris though, and our merry band of heroes are seen taking on more of the killer androids in Rio De Janeiro. This trailer also gives us a few hints into what the gameplay will actually look like.



Blizzconline 2021: Will we see Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has been touted for a late 2021 release date, which means we should be seeing more content at some stage during the year. As of January 2021, the nearest possible checkpoint for Blizzard reveals would be Blizzconline, which takes place between February 19-20.

While it’s unlikely that we’ll see major news during this event, it can’t entirely be ruled out. Should fresh information be released, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Screenshots

When it comes to the newest instalment in the Overwatch franchise, we’ve seen a whole host of images that hint at various different things.

One of these is the ‘talents’ progression system, where players will be able to upgrade each hero’s abilities and power as they adventure through co-op missions. This is an almost Heroes of the Storm style approach, and it’s something a lot of players have been waiting for.

Snippets of the gameplay shown in the above trailer also give us a hint as to how these co-op missions will function, with players appearing to come together in teams to battle it out against waves of omnics.

The basic premise remains the same, however, and while we see some teasers of new maps and heroes, it looks like at its core Overwatch’s gameplay will remain largely unchanged.

Overwatch 2 platforms

Just as was the case with its predecessor, Overwatch 2 will be available on PlayStation, XBOX and Nintendo Switch, as well as the dominant PC. These platforms include the recent PS5 and Xbox X Series.

Whether crossplay will be available is still hotly debated, with fans leaning on the gaming behemoths to implement the popular system. Blizzard are “exploring” this, but there’s been no confirmation as of yet.

New game modes

The main features for Overwatch 2 will be its story-based single-player offerings. These PvE modes will fill a void many fans feel the franchise never truly filled since its mid-2010s debut.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like players will band together to battle their way through omnic infested cities, all whilst having coordinate their attacks and adapt to their enemies. The story itself is a new concept for Overwatch fans, but maybe we’ll see the ability to create unique combination attacks.

Finally, the sequel is expected to add a new “Push” game mode for the multiplayer side of the hero-based shooter. The new playlist seems to be a type of reverse tug-of-war, or a two-way version of Overwatch’s iconic Payload mode.

New heroes

One of the main selling points of the sequel is the fact that we’ll see some new characters take to the fray. The most recent character to join the squad, Echo, was released in April 2020. Since then, fans have been craving some additions to the slightly dwindling tank and support pool.

The gameplay release trailer sees a new hero enter the fray. Sporting iconic silver dreadlocks, Sojourn is one of the central features of the video, and looks to be a possible new DPS.

As of yet she’s the only confirmed character, but if you fancy taking a look at some of the rumored heroes then you can find them all right here.

New maps

Promising “more complex” maps than the original title, Overwatch 2 has already seen several of it’s map concepts leak to an eager audience.

We’ve seen beautiful recreations of Rio de Janeiro, the home of healing DJ Lucio, as well as a Toronto based map that lets you run wild in the heart of Canada’s metropolitan culture.

Rumored maps include a location based off of Kraków, Poland, which was one of our choices for maps we wanted to see in the game.

So, there you have it; everything we know about Overwatch 2.