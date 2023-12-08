Monster Hunter Wilds: Release window, platforms, trailer, more

Monster Hunter Wilds is the sixth installment in Capcom’s beloved beast-slaying series, so here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming game – including a deep dive into what we can expect.

Monster Hunter Wilds was recently announced at The 2023 Game Awards, much to the surprise of fans around the world. There’s certainly a lot of hype surrounding Monster Hunter 6 and fans have been eagerly awaiting news since both World and Rise’s content updates have finished.

Well, now, thanks to the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer we have a release window, platform info, and even some extra details you may have missed. So, if you want to know more about Monster Hunter Wilds, then our handy hub has everything you need to know about the latest release.

Capcom The Monster Hunter Wilds release date is a while away.

While an exact release date has yet to be announced, we do know that Monster Hunter Wilds will be released in 2025. This release window was announced during The Game Awards, where series Producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, stated that more info will be revealed in the Summer of 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds platforms

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There has been no word on a Nintendo Switch release, but given how Monster Hunter World never made its way to the portable system, and how ambitious Wilds looks, it’s unlikely that the game will be ported over.

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer

Along with The Game Awards announcement came an official reveal trailer, highlighting a little more about the game. You can watch it below:

Monster Hunter Wilds details

As seen from the trailer, the Hunter is shown riding a new raptor-like mount through an expansive sandy plain, carefully weaving their way through a herd of armored herbivores. These monsters seem to be escaping from some rather fearsome predators, that look an awful lot like a new Goss Harag subspecies.

Unlike other larger wyverns in previous Monster Hunter titles, these creatures appear to be working together as they hunt down their scaley prey.

It’s important to note, that the new mount can not only run through the desert, but it can also glide, and effortlessly leap between rocks. Upon closer inspection, we can also see that the Hunter has what appears to be a Light Bowgun stowed away on the mount’s saddle, which could mean Hunters can switch between weapons without needing to head back to base camp — a first for the series.

Capcom It looks as though Hunters will be able to change weapons via mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Hunter also appears to have a Slinger attachment on their wrist and a Scoutfly cage attached to their armor, so it’s likely players will be able to swing across terrain, fire Flash Bombs, capture Endemic Life, and track monsters.

Lastly, Wild’s environment seems far more expansive and interconnected than previous Monster Hunter games. The end of the trailer also teases that weather will play a big part in the environment, with sand being blown away to reveal lush, golden vegetation.

While we don’t currently know if Monster Hunter Wilds will be an open world experience, it does look like regions could be connected to one another. Tsujimoto also stated that “the game features a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems,” so it certainly could be the case.

For now, though, that’s everything we currently know about Monster Hunter Wilds. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides on the series.