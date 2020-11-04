 When can we expect the Elder Scrolls 6 to release? - Dexerto
When can we expect the Elder Scrolls 6 to release?

Published: 4/Nov/2020 15:55

by Paul Cot
Den of Geek

The Elder Scrolls 6

Fans are still eagerly awaiting a release date for the forthcoming Elder Scrolls 6 game. The good news is we know it’s coming. The bad news? It’s going to be a little while yet.

A release date is so far off that any speculation as to when it is will be little more than guessing. What we can say with a high degree of certainty is that we won’t see the Elder Scrolls 6 any time before 2022.

Starfield comes first

That is because Bethesda’s other big RPG project Starfield will be coming first. “Starfield is a game we’ve spent years thinking about and working on, something we feel uniquely positioned to pull off, and we’re incredibly excited about,” Bethesda’s Todd Howard said at E3 2018.

The sci-fi themed game is clearly an IP Bethesda feel passionate about and, for the moment, have prioritized its development. With Starfield expected to release any time in 2021 or later, it’s no wonder the sixth installment of the Elder Scrolls series is still so far away.

Official announcement

We do, however, have an official teaser trailer that was released for the eventual successor to Skyrim. Shared at E3 2018, it came with the caption: “Currently in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios, the acclaimed developers of Skyrim and Fallout 4. The highly-anticipated next chapter in the iconic The Elder Scrolls series.” Visually, this is the only evidence we’ve received from BGS on TES:VI.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder

While Starfield is naturally the short-term focus of Bethesda, Howard is clearly aware that the Elder Scrolls series is their most popular title. “We’re also building toward the game after that and it’s the one you keep asking about,” Howard said, while clearly alluding to TES6.

It has already been several years since Skyrim was released. While there may be some impatient fans out there, Bethesda is banking on this wait only making the game even more wanted when its release finally comes around.

Todd Howard 2020 interview

On November 2nd, 2020, Todd Howard was featured in an interview detailing his own story, entitled “Going Nuclear: The Story of Todd Howard & Bethesda” in which he touches on fantastic information that will be important to The Elder Scrolls 6’s release: the Creation Engine.

Reddit user KATheHuman details all of the information fans of the upcoming roleplaying game would be interested that Howard speaks of during his hour-long interview.

The engine upgrades feature procedural generation heavily. Everybody’s game will be the same, however. It’s just a way to create unique, vast landscapes. It’s an upgrade that hasn’t been seen since the jump between Morrowind and Oblivion.

The city of Solitude in TESO: The Dark Heart of Skyrim
ZeniMax
ZeniMax Online Studios are still constantly updating The Elder Scrolls Online.

In this interview, Howard does state that Starfield is likely a ways off. It can also be subject to delays. A commenter on the previously mentioned Reddit post, however, fags343 noted and linked to an article from Rock Paper Shotgun back in 2014 that this was also the stance Howard took in regards to Fallout 4’s release. So, this looks to indicate The Elder Scrolls 6’s release being over a year away.

NPCs and Settlements

Interestingly, something that will be very exciting for the future iteration of the TES series is Todd’s indication of NPCs being more integral to their stories. This goes hand-in-hand with him saying that settlements and cities will be larger and more expansive. This all seems to point towards a more immersive experience for the RPG.

“The gap in between [Elder Scrolls games] is going to be long, it already is,” Howard said in an interview with IGN. “On one hand, I think it’s good to miss things. I think that makes people come to it with really, really fresh eyes, and I think when they eventually, eventually, see the game and what we have in mind, they’ll understand the gap more in terms of technology and what we want it to do.”

Skyrim Screenshot
Bethesda
It has been 9 years since The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim released…

TES history

Skyrim somewhat shockingly released all the way back in 2011 (how time flies). This is already the longest fans have had to wait for a new Elder scrolls game. By the time it does release, we’re looking at a 13 or 14-year wait.

Here are the release years of the previous five Elder Scrolls titles:

  • The Elder Scrolls: Arena – 1994
  • The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall – 1996
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – 2002
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – 2006
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 2011

It looks like The Elder Scrolls VI game will eclipse a wait of 6 years between Daggerfall and Morrowind. The question is will the currently untitled sixth game be worth the wait? In the eyes of those who have played the previous games, that might not need answering.

Entertainment

Who is SallyIsADog? The incredible story of TikTok’s CoD sniping king

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:29 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 17:35

by Alice Hearing
TikTok sallyisadog
Kevin Dollhopf

TikTok

TikTok isn’t the obvious source for Call of Duty news, tips and tricks, but believe it or not, gamers can find the answers they’re looking for there, all thanks to Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf.

With more than 1.3 million followers and more than 40 million overall likes, Sallyisadog is a rising star on the platform, and, unsurprisingly, now a part of the platform’s huge creator fund. The TikToker spoke to Dexerto about this rapid growth and his journey to becoming a full-time influencer.

How did Sallyisadog become popular?

Kevin first created his account in April as a result of lockdown in the US when the global health crisis first hit. He says, “If this all hadn’t happened, I don’t know where things would be.” He figured that if everyone was staying indoors, he might as well put all his efforts into his creative outlet online.

His TikTok blew up in just a matter of a few months: “There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”

Kevin "sallyisadog" Dollhopf with Sally the dog
Kevin Dollhopf
Kevin’s dog Sally thinks that she is human

But it’s not just TikTok’s notoriously spot-on algorithm. Kevin attributes his success to his editing technique. When it comes to gaming content, it should naturally fall to YouTube or Twitch, because “half of the challenge is fitting gaming content on a vertical screen” and very few creators were doing that. In fact, according to Kevin, the only trendsetters in this niche on TikTok were Pineaqples and Buhberger, who are now his friends.

But size and spec weren’t the only things setting Kevin apart from his peers. “My entire mindset is that when I’m putting a video out there, it is competing with the totality of the Internet for attention.” When it comes down to the editing, a one-second difference can mean a brutal fall in engagement, and “any dead space, any dead time is a chance that someone can scroll away and go somewhere else.”

How has TikTok changed his life?

Sallyisadog has just made TikTok his full-time gig, having previously worked as a government policy advisor in Washington. Like other influencers before him, TikTok began as a side-hustle, but when the numbers grew, he reconsidered his options. He ditched the government job after five years, crunched the numbers, and dedicated his entire life to the app. “I was like, I could go sell my soul and lobby for a multinational corporation. Or I could do this. So it was a no brainer for me.”

Since making it big, Kevin gets noticed, and not just that one time he was recognized in Best Buy. He even had a spat with YouTube personality David Dobrik. He insulted Kevin’s in-game skin, with a mustache and glasses to replicate how he looks in real life, during a live stream, and said “damn, that guy’s character looks like he belongs behind the computer of this game. He does not look like he should be out here.”

@sallyisadog@daviddobrik I DEMAND an apology. ##cod ##gaming ##sallyisadog ##codmw ##warzone♬ original sound – lastmanstanley

Kevin snapped back with a video that garnered more than 3.5 million views, saying “David I’m not sure if you meant it personally or not but I would really appreciate an apology.” David even replied saying “I’m sorry it was the heat of the moment in battle, won’t happen again!!” And the attention from the globally famous internet star paid off – that week, the largest percentage of views on Kevin’s Twitch channel came from David Dobrik’s. He was also made a Twitch partner in September.

Is Sally actually a dog?

Yes! Kevin is the real name of the man behind the screen and Sally is the name of his actual dog. Kevin lives in Washington with his wife, and Sally the dog, who, according to Kevin, needs to be reminded of that fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person. So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’ and I was like – that seems like a good name.”

@sallyisadognot sorry about the choke part ##sallyisadog ##callofduty ##gaming ##callofdutymodernwarfare♬ original sound – Sally is a dog

But now, due to his rise in followers, Kevin has virtually adopted the name, Sally. “It’s been weird because whenever I’m playing or if someone’s just talking to me online. They say, Sally…They’re calling me my dog’s name.” For the most part, Kevin’s followers DO know that Sally, indeed, is a dog.

TikTok could be the future for gaming content

Kevin says that the app makes it much easier to build a brand and to become mainstream when you’re growing from nothing and in this way he hopes to get on the same level as other massive names in the gaming industry.

To him, TikTok is the place to be: “YouTube videos are around ten minutes, but really it’s one minute of the YouTube video that’s really the meat. You kind of draw it out to get people to watch the whole thing. TikTok is that minute.”

Whether it’s for the slick gaming content, the feuds with internet superstars, or for occasional glimpses of an adorable pup, Sallyisadog is worth watching.