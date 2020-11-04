When can we expect the Elder Scrolls 6 to release? - Dexerto

Fans are still eagerly awaiting a release date for the forthcoming Elder Scrolls 6 game. The good news is we know it’s coming. The bad news? It’s going to be a little while yet.

A release date is so far off that any speculation as to when it is will be little more than guessing. What we can say with a high degree of certainty is that we won’t see the Elder Scrolls 6 any time before 2022.

Starfield comes first

That is because Bethesda’s other big RPG project Starfield will be coming first. “Starfield is a game we’ve spent years thinking about and working on, something we feel uniquely positioned to pull off, and we’re incredibly excited about,” Bethesda’s Todd Howard said at E3 2018.

The sci-fi themed game is clearly an IP Bethesda feel passionate about and, for the moment, have prioritized its development. With Starfield expected to release any time in 2021 or later, it’s no wonder the sixth installment of the Elder Scrolls series is still so far away.

Official announcement

We do, however, have an official teaser trailer that was released for the eventual successor to Skyrim. Shared at E3 2018, it came with the caption: “Currently in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios, the acclaimed developers of Skyrim and Fallout 4. The highly-anticipated next chapter in the iconic The Elder Scrolls series.” Visually, this is the only evidence we’ve received from BGS on TES:VI.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder

While Starfield is naturally the short-term focus of Bethesda, Howard is clearly aware that the Elder Scrolls series is their most popular title. “We’re also building toward the game after that and it’s the one you keep asking about,” Howard said, while clearly alluding to TES6.

It has already been several years since Skyrim was released. While there may be some impatient fans out there, Bethesda is banking on this wait only making the game even more wanted when its release finally comes around.

Todd Howard 2020 interview

On November 2nd, 2020, Todd Howard was featured in an interview detailing his own story, entitled “Going Nuclear: The Story of Todd Howard & Bethesda” in which he touches on fantastic information that will be important to The Elder Scrolls 6’s release: the Creation Engine.

Reddit user KATheHuman details all of the information fans of the upcoming roleplaying game would be interested that Howard speaks of during his hour-long interview.

The engine upgrades feature procedural generation heavily. Everybody’s game will be the same, however. It’s just a way to create unique, vast landscapes. It’s an upgrade that hasn’t been seen since the jump between Morrowind and Oblivion.

In this interview, Howard does state that Starfield is likely a ways off. It can also be subject to delays. A commenter on the previously mentioned Reddit post, however, fags343 noted and linked to an article from Rock Paper Shotgun back in 2014 that this was also the stance Howard took in regards to Fallout 4’s release. So, this looks to indicate The Elder Scrolls 6’s release being over a year away.

NPCs and Settlements

Interestingly, something that will be very exciting for the future iteration of the TES series is Todd’s indication of NPCs being more integral to their stories. This goes hand-in-hand with him saying that settlements and cities will be larger and more expansive. This all seems to point towards a more immersive experience for the RPG.

“The gap in between [Elder Scrolls games] is going to be long, it already is,” Howard said in an interview with IGN. “On one hand, I think it’s good to miss things. I think that makes people come to it with really, really fresh eyes, and I think when they eventually, eventually, see the game and what we have in mind, they’ll understand the gap more in terms of technology and what we want it to do.”

TES history

Skyrim somewhat shockingly released all the way back in 2011 (how time flies). This is already the longest fans have had to wait for a new Elder scrolls game. By the time it does release, we’re looking at a 13 or 14-year wait.

Here are the release years of the previous five Elder Scrolls titles:

The Elder Scrolls: Arena – 1994

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall – 1996

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – 2002

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – 2006

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 2011

It looks like The Elder Scrolls VI game will eclipse a wait of 6 years between Daggerfall and Morrowind. The question is will the currently untitled sixth game be worth the wait? In the eyes of those who have played the previous games, that might not need answering.