All Avowed editions & pre-order bonuses: How to play early

Avowed pre-orders are finally live and players can get their hands on some premium skin packs, digital artbooks, and early access before the official release.

Avowed is the latest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment – the developers behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 and Pillars of Eternity. The game has similarities to Skyrim, in that players can engage in first-person combat using swords, spells, and shields.

Alongside the confirmed February 18 release date, the developers have also revealed details about Avowed’s editions. So, if you’re looking to see what the Standard and Premium editions include, or just want to know about the game’s pre-order bonus, then we have you covered.

All editions of Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment

There are three editions of Avowed – Digital Standard Edition, Digital Premium Edition, and Premium Edition Steelbook. It’s important to note, that the physical Premium Steelbook edition does not come with a disc – instead, you get a digital redemption code.

If you purchase the Standard Edition or are playing with Xbox Game Pass, you can upgrade to the Premium Edition for $24.99. This will allow you to get access to all the extra digital bonus content.

Avowed Digital Standard Edition – $69.99 / £59.99

As the name suggests, the Avowed Standard Digital Edition offers just the base game. There are no extras in this version of the game, but you can upgrade your purchase at any time.

Avowed Digital Premium Edition – $89.99 / £79.99

Obsidian Entertainment

The Digital Premium Editon of Avowed comes with a few extras – mainly the ability to play five days ahead of the game’s February 18, 2025 release date. Avowed Digital Premium Edition includes:

Base game (digital code)

Up to five days Early Access

Two premium skin packs

Access to digital artbook & soundtrack

Avowed Premium Edition Steelbook – $94.99 / 94.99

Obsidian Entertainment

The Avowed Premium Edition Steelbook is the most pricey version of the game and comes with a physical steelbook and map of the Living Lands. Despite the $94.99 / £94.99 price tag, you won’t get a physical disc, so bear this in mind before purchasing.

The Avowed Premium Edition Steelbook includes:

Base game (digital code)

Up to five days Early Access

Two premium skin packs

Access to digital artbook & soundtrack

Avowed steelbook

Map of the Living Lands

Letter from the developer

Exclusive companions skins

Obsidian Entertainment

Both the Premium Editions include two cosmetic skin packs: the Eora Collection Set and the Obsidian Collection Set. The developers revealed the following details about these two skins:

Eora Collection Set: Inspired by beloved characters and regions from Pillars of Eternity, a perfect throwback to the original games.

Inspired by beloved characters and regions from Pillars of Eternity, a perfect throwback to the original games. Obsidian Collection Set: Sleek, black outfits that bring a stylish look to your companions, inspired by our very own studio.

It’s also important to note, that each premium skin pack includes five skins for the game’s four companions and one for your character.

Avowed pre-order bonus

If you pre-order the Avowed Digital Premium Edition or Premium Edition Steelbook, you’ll get five days of early access. This means you’ll be able to journey through the Living Lands on February 13, 2025, as opposed to February 18, 2025.

Now that you know everything about Avowed’s editions and pre-order bonus, be sure to check whether there will be romanceable companions and multiplayer.