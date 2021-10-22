PS5 exclusives release schedule, from Horizon Forbidden West to God of War: Ragnarok

The PlayStation 5 is approaching its first birthday, and it already has a solid library. Here are all the PS5 exclusives you won’t find anywhere else.

While it’s still not particularly easy to get hold of a PlayStation 5, it’d be fair to say the console is off to a great start. Sony’s fifth home console is home to a whole host of PS5 exclusives that take full advantage of its lightning-fast SSD and intuitive new Dualsense controller.

While Sony is starting to put some PS4 exclusives on PC, its PS5 exclusive list is growing. Here’s are all the PS5 exclusives we know of so far, including games that have already launched.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives

2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for Sony, with installments in iconic franchises including God of War and Horizon.

Below is a list of all the upcoming PS5 exclusives, along with any confirmed release dates we have so far.

2022 PlayStation exclusives

Horizon Forbidden West (Also available on PS4)

February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn saw developer Guerilla Games break away from the dour gray and brown hue of Killzone and move into a gorgeous open-world adventure with Aloy, a new tentpole character for Sony.

With Forbidden West promising a bigger, more diverse world, we can’t wait to see how Guerilla follows up the excellent original.

Gran Turismo 7 (Also available on PS4)

March 4, 2022

The Gran Turismo franchise has appeared on every PlayStation console, and with the arrival of the PlayStation 5, Polyphony’s painstaking attention to automotive detail has never been more evident.

The PS5 version will run at 4K and 60FPS, and players can expect classic modes like the Used Cars dealership and Special Events.

God of War: Ragnarok (Also available on PS4)

2022

Kratos’ 2018 adventure remains one of PlayStation 4’s best, and it appears his return in 2022 is shaping up to be more of the same – with gorgeous visuals, a story steeped in Norse mythology, and Atreus looking much more grown-up (BOY no more).

This time around, our duo of deities is looking for Tyr, and their search will see them clash with foes new and old.

Forspoken

2022

Square Enix’s next action-adventure title, Forspoken, could be one of next year’s most exciting games. Aside from its stunning visual style, fluid traversal and story about a woman transported from NYC to a mystical world, the game’s writing talent features Gary Whitta (Rogue One) and Amy Hennig (Uncharted and the Legacy of Kain).

Ghostwire: Tokyo

TBD

Developer Tango Gameworks may have been acquired by Microsoft as part of the Bethesda acquisition, but Ghostwire: Tokyo will still be a console exclusive on PS5. The first-person action-adventure features combat against ghosts in Tokyo, while layering horror influences on top, too.

The game is likely to come to other platforms eventually, but now this unique-looking title is a PC and PS5 exclusive.

Upcoming PlayStation exclusives coming later than 2022:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

2025

While Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and its Miles Morales-based follow-up set a new Spiderverse in motion, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see it expand in multiple ways. For one, it appears both Peter Parker and Miles will be playable, while Kraven and Venom will be the villains this time around.

We’re excited to revisit Manhattan again in 2023 – especially with how beautiful it looked in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel’s Wolverine

TBD

Insomniac appears to have been given the keys to the Marvel kingdom, and the recently revealed Wolverine game might be just as exciting as its work on Spider-Man. While we don’t know a huge amount yet, this PS5 exclusive starring Weapon X himself is likely to be bloody and brutal.

It’s also confirmed to be a full-length title, as opposed to a shorter experience like Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Knights of the Old Republic Remake – timed exclusive

TBD

Knights of the Old Republic is one of gaming’s finest RPGs, while also being arguably the best Star Wars game of all time. It’s set 4,000 years prior to the original trilogy, meaning while its worlds are often familiar, they’re shown in a new light. Aspyr Media’s retelling of the classic will be a launch exclusive to PS5, and there’s a lot of pressure to get it right.

Still, with some members of the original on board to help with the remake, it could be the perfect way to share a great story with a new audience.

Current PS5 exclusives

PlayStation 4 led the way last generation in terms of exclusive games, with Sony rebooting the likes of God of War and Ratchet and Clank while also releasing titles like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Part 2

Here are all the current playable PlayStation 5 exclusives:

That’s quite a list of titles that Sony has already released for the console, and this is only the beginning of the PS5’s library, as many more are releasing within the next year or so.

With so many games to look forward to, be sure to check out our guides to the following PS5 exclusives.

