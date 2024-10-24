Dragon Age: The Veilguard release times & how to preload on PC, Xbox & PlayStation

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is almost here, with Thedas and all its adventures releasing on console and PC on October 31 — but to be one of the first to dive in, you’ll want to preload your game and understand when the release times for your region.

Taking place ten years on from the events of Inquisition, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is already promising to bring back plenty of beloved characters, some pretty intense romance, memorable adventures, and so much more.

To ensure you’re ready to explore and save the world… again, here’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s release times, file size, and whether you can preload your adventure so you can dive in as soon as possible on October 31.

Release times for Dragon Age: The Veilguard in all regions

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on October 31 for all players. It’s available for PC players on Steam, and console players in the traditional stores, or the Xbox and PlayStation stores in the consoles themselves. The release times are as follows:

October 31

9 am PDT

12 pm EDT

10 am MDT

1 pm BRT

4 pm GMT

5 pm CET

7 pm TRT

11 pm UTC +7

9:30 pm IST

November 1

1 am JST

3 am AEDT

5 am NZDT

How to pre-load

From the offset, it’s worth mentioning that, unfortunately, PC players cannot preload Dragon Age: The Veilguard as there is no third-party DRM. However, PlayStation and Xbox players can.

Preloading Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Xbox

Luckily for Xbox players, you can preload Veilguard right now, as it went live on October 14.

So, to preload, all you need to do is head over to the Xbox Store, preorder your game, and install it. You won’t be able to play it instantly, but it’ll be ready and waiting for October 31.

Preloading on PlayStation

PlayStation players will have to wait till closer to the release, as it’s available to preload at the following times on October 29 and October 30 depending on your region:

October 29

4pm GMT

5pm CET

9am PDT

11am CET

12pm EDT

October 30

1am JST

2am AET

Similarly to Xbox, to preload on PlayStation, just head to your library, click over to purchased, and select the preorder, you’ll be able to pre-load it from there.

Download file size

The file size for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take around 93 GB of space on Xbox consoles, and Steam has suggested you have at least 100 GB of space free before installing.

As such, we can estimate the game will be between 90 and 100 GB in size, so be sure to prepare both your storage space, and the amount of time it’ll take to install.

So, that’s all you need to know about the release times, preload times, and the size of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While waiting for its release, take a look at the confirmed voice actors for the characters and companions, or take a look at more details on every faction in the game.