Xbox boss Phil Spencer can’t wait for PlayStation Exclusive God of War Ragnarok

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is massively anticipated and even Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is part of this crowd with the head of Xbox desperate to dive back into the world of Norse mythology.

There’s a long-standing notion in gaming that PlayStation and Xbox are great rivals who dislike each other and their fans are intensely loyal to a particular brand.

Some gamers may believe this to be the case, but as has been proven over the years, Sony and Microsoft higher-ups wish nothing but the best for the opposing brand, especially when it comes to massive AAA titles like God of War Ragnarok.

At the end of the day, the people behind Sony and Microsoft are gamers, and the CEO of the green brand has shown in a tweet that the rivalry is purely a business one.

God of War Ragnarok top of Phil Spencer’s wishlist

2018’s God of War reboot was a gigantic overhaul and a completely different change of direction for the God of War brand, and Santa Monica’s decision turned out to be a masterstroke.

The game is widely celebrated and the sequel continuing the story of Kratos and his son Atreus as they wage war with Norse gods is many people’s most anticipated title in 2022.

A tweet from the official Xbox Twitter page posed several questions regarding gaming such as the first game you ever played, favorite game, etc, to obviously create some interaction with its fans.

Twitter users were taken aback though when it was revealed that Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer’s “Game you want to play next” was actually the PlayStation Exclusive title itself: “God of War Ragnarok.”

If it wasn’t already obvious by now, gamers just want to play the biggest and best upcoming games.

Ironically, God of War Ragnarok’s game director Cory Barlog retweeted a message that he was looking forward to playing Xbox Exclusive Starfield.

The blue brand and green brand are naturally competing against each other from a business point of view, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t enjoy any game behind closed doors.