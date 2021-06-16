The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – release date, trailers, gameplay, more

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch releases of all time. We’ve got everything you need to know about it here.

After the original Breath of the Wild released, it was quickly regarded as the best Zelda game of all time by multiple critics and fans, largely due to its epic story and vast open-world with endless nooks and crannies to explore.

It comes as no surprise then that its sequel – currently known as Breath of the Wild 2 – is very in demand. Players are simply craving to dive back in and see what else is in store for Link on his adventure to save Hyrule from the clutches of evil.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailers

The first look at Breath of the Wild 2 came during Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2019, surprising fans who didn’t expect a sequel to be announced so soon.

In it, Link and Princess Zelda can be seen traveling through a cave filled with darkness and danger, before approaching what is thought to be Ganon’s mummified body which then awakens.

The trailer ended with a black screen that simply read “The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development,” but that was enough to send players into overdrive with excitement.

The next look at the sequel came a whole two years later at E3 2021, this time giving a dive into gameplay and the world of Hyrule. It was revealed that Link’s escapades will now involve the Sky islands, much like Skyward Sword did in 2011.

Hyrule Castle is also seen being yanked out of the ground at the end of the trailer, being left suspended in mid-air. How our courageous hero clad in green will get there now is currently unknown.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay

The first and only look at the gameplay so far was during the E3 2021 trailer. In it, we’re treated to a big glimpse at the world above the clouds, as well as new and returning foes.

Bokoblins can now camp on and ride a Stone Talus, and there appears to be a new Guardian-like enemy too. There’s also a new flower snake opponent, which Link fiercely fends off with a new flamethrower power.

The hero can also now warp through objects, and it’s hinted massively that he will be able to manipulate time somehow to his advantage. Though details on that are currently unknown.

Currently, there’s no exact release date for Breath of the Wild 2, but Nintendo says they are “aiming” for a 2022 drop. Their reluctance to give a concrete date means that there is a possibility the game could be delayed into 2023.

With the recent Switch Pro rumors in the air, it is entirely possible that the sequel will be an exclusive on their next console or even a launch title. Only time will tell.

What we do know is that upon final release, it’ll have a new name and won’t just be “2”, much like Phantom Hourglass was to Wind Waker.