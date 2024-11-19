Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl release times across all regions

More than a decade since the last release in the Stalker series, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally nearly here. Here’s everything you need to know about when exactly you can get your hands on it.

The Zone is back and more dangerous than ever. Mutant abominations are seemingly everywhere and violent groups vie for supremacy and rare resources across the game’s impressively vast map.

Stalker 2’s release into the wild has been a long time coming. Chiefly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where developer GSC Game World is based, caused the release date to be pushed back several times.

That said, they are finally ready to reveal it to the world, so these are the dates and times to look out for depending on where you are in the world.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl release times

The official release date for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is Wednesday, November 20, though this extends to November 21 for those in Australia, New Zealand and East Asia. The complete list of times is as follows:

City Release Time Seattle 8.00 AM PST New York 11.00 AM EST Sao Paulo 1.00 PM BRT London 4.00 PM GMT Prague 5.00 PM CET Kyiv 6.00 PM EET Beijing 12.00 AM CST (Nov. 21) Tokyo 1.00 AM JST (Nov. 21) Sydney 3.00 AM AEDT (Nov. 21) Auckland 5.00 AM NZDT (Nov. 21)

Stalker 2 preload details and file size

Stalker 2 is available to preload via the Xbox store for those planning to play on the Series S/X. PC players unfortunately have no such luxury, and will need to wait for the game to unlock before they can start their download.

Once they do, it will likely be a while as the game clocks in at an immense 160GB to download and install. This also needs to be saved onto an SSD, as older, traditional hard drives aren’t able to load the high-resolution textures featured in the game.

That’s all there is to know! Check out our guide to all the cast who are set to feature and why we think Stalker 2’s lack of multiplayer at launch is a good thing.