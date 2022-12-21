God of War Amazon series: Plot details, casting rumors and everything else we know

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

God of War is officially being made into a TV series and will be developed by Amazon. Continue reading for all the latest details about the show, including casting, crew and setting details.

The God of War franchise is one that – while first made popular back on the PlayStation 2, has reached new levels of fame thanks to the major success of the reboot games, God of War and God of War: Ragnorok.

The former of the two winning Game of the Year back in 2018, with Ragnorok just losing out to Eldin Ring at this year’s Game Awards. And with the success of the games comes a new TV adaption, with Amazon confirmed to be the streaming service bringing Kratos to the silver screen.

While the show is still in very early development stages, we’ve gathered up all the information we can find about the upcoming Amazon adaption of God of War.

Contents:

God of War TV series: What cast and crew are attached to the project?

So far, the show is yet to cast any of the characters for the God of War TV series. However, this hasn’t stopped fans online from posting who they want to star. Christopher Judge – the man behind the voice and motion capture of Kratos – has expressed interest in the role.

And while actors are yet to be confirmed, the show has got many behind-the-scenes roles already filled out. The series will be written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men).

Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will serve as the showrunner, while all three will also serve as executive producers alongside Cory Barlog, the Creative Director of Santa Monica Studios.

God of War TV series: Plot and setting details

While the original God of War series was set within the world of Greek Mythology, the recent games took Kratos and placed him in the world of Norse mythology. Battling it out against the likes of Thor and Odin.

Based on initial reports for the show, it appears that the TV series will follow the plot of the newer games. In a report from Deadline, the outlet provided a synopsis of the upcoming show, which reads as the following.

“The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

As well as this, the show promises to be a faithful adaptation of the beloved source material. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios’ Head of Television Vernon Sanders spoke about God of War and what fans can expect from the adaptation.

“At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape. So what Rafe [Judkins] (showrunner) and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] (writers) have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it’s going to be huge.”

God of War release window: When will the series come out?

Given that the show was only confirmed recently, it is likely that fans will have to wait a little while to see God of War on Amazon. Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it when new information pops up.

