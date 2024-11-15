Warzone & Black Ops 6 Nov 15 update patch notes: Double XP tokens removed and custom loadout increase

The latest Black Ops 6 and Warzone update increases the amount of custom loadout slots, removes legacy XP tokens, and more.

Black Ops 6 players discovered that Xbox and PC versions of BO6 grant access to 10 custom loadout slots in multiplayer, two less than the 12 total available on PlayStation. This update allows every platform to create 12 custom loadouts.

In addition, the Season 1 update introduced a bug that unintentionally locked the Ghost Perk from players. This was an issue because players had no way to counter UAVs. Raven Software swooped in quickly and addressed the issue.

Warzone players also found a troubling exploit that transformed the ground loot AEK-973 Marksman Rifle from a semi-automatic weapon into a fully-automatic weapon of destruction.

Let’s take a look at what else has changed.

General

Increased the number of available Custom Loadout slots from 10 to 12.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that was causing Buy Stations to charge players an amount for items that did not align with the displayed purchase price.

Fixed an issue that caused PlayStation players to encounter a black screen when attempting to access Warzone via the What’s Hot row.

Fixed an issue that caused the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle found via ground loot to fire in full automatic.

Global

Battle Pass

Addressed an issue on Steam where BlackCell content was not correctly awarded after purchasing.

Addressed an issue where players could become stuck when viewing the Battle Pass.

Addressed an issue where Battle Pass Tokens would sometimes not be awarded properly.

Disabled Shader Pre-Loading during the Battle Pass Showcase video.

Store

Addressed an issue where some filter prompts would show controller inputs when using KBM.

PlayStation 5 Pro Updates Black Ops 6 and Warzone are optimized for PlayStation 5 Pro: Launch Features Using Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Black Ops 6 supports a higher image quality when running at 4K and 60 Hz. New PlayStation 5 Pro quality settings: higher quality shadows, ambient occlusion, reflections and screen space global illumination (unique to Quality Mode). Players can also opt to play at 120 Hz for greater performance; on the PS5 Pro 120 Hz mode has the same image quality as the PlayStation 5 running at 60 FPS. With Season 01 New variable refresh rate mode that with the allows our highest image quality mode to often exceed 60 Hz on compatible display devices (120 Hz VRR).



Multiplayer

Maps

Hideout Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace.

Payback Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace.



Nuketown 24/7 replaces Radioactive 24/7 in Featured, Quickplay, and Hardcore Quickplay

Loadouts

Increased total Loadouts available for all platforms to 12.

Ghost

Addressed an issue where after permanently unlocked the Ghost Perk it could not be equipped.

Strategist Combat Specialty

Addressed an issue where deploying Equipment faster with the Strategist Bonus was not functioning correctly.

Scorestreaks

Improved stability when using the Napalm Strike.

Improved stability when using the UAV.

Medals

Increased the Point Blank Medal range by 40%. This adjustment was included in the initial Season 01 Update.



UI

Addressed an issue where Equipment skins would sometimes show as locked when owned

Fixed an issue that incorrectly allowed legacy XP tokens to be activated in the Black Ops 6 UI

Stability

Improved stability with the MP Game Mode Announcer.

Zombies

Maps

Terminus Closed an exploit related to the Treasure Hunt Side Quest that allowed players to earn too much essence.



Directed Mode added for Zombies Private Matches (Squad Fill Off)

Ammo Mods

Dead Wire Addressed an issue where Dead Wire electric fields could ignite zombies while having the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped.



General

Closed an exploit where some Field Upgrades would persist after leaving a match.

Stability