New Monster Hunter game set to introduce survival mechanics there’s just one problem

While Monster Hunter fans won’t have to wait too much longer for Wilds’ February 28 release date, there’s a new MH game on the block that is shaking things up.

In a surprise announcement posted on X, Capcom and TiMi Studio Group unveiled their latest game – Monster Hunter Outlanders. The free-to-play mobile game is different from Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now, which involves players heading out into the real world to battle toothy terrors.

Instead, Monster Hunter Outlanders gameplay is focused on delivering a similar experience to mainline titles like World and Wilds. Players can freely explore interconnected locales, forge powerful gear, and master the game’s signature weapons to help them kill Capcom’s legendary creatures.

While Outlanders may be a mobile game, the devs have added some rather exciting survival mechanics that even Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t feature.

During the latest producer interview, the devs revealed further details surrounding Outlanders. In the video, we got a glimpse of several returning Monster Hunter World monsters, unique selectable characters, and the game’s open-world environment.

Just like Wilds, Outlanders features seamless, interconnected locales that players can freely explore. Judging from the early footage, the map looks pretty expansive and features forests, swamps, and deserts. To help navigate this expansive world, the devs have added an interesting mechanic that we’ve yet to see from any Monster Hunter game – base building.

Timestamp of 2:43

During the six-minute developer discussion, there was a brief clip of a Hunter building a wooden base camp. This wasn’t a small structure either – in fact, it looked more like a hut than the campsites and pop-up tents we’ve seen in Wilds.

The Hunter is also shown freely moving around a wooden gate, suggesting that players will be able to customize their base camps. Quite how in-depth you’ll be able to go remains to be seen, but TiMi Studios did note that they’re “developing crafting elements” and other features that give players more freedom when traversing the open world.

Mainline titles have always involved gathering materials to make weapons and armor, but Monster Hunter Outlanders takes this a step further. Hunters will be able to actively chop down trees and then use these materials to build various structures.

It’s an exciting prospect and one that could elevate the kill, craft, hunt loop the series is renowned for. Having base-building mechanics would also provide another activity for players to sink their teeth into.

While hunting world-ending Elder Dragons will always be the main focus of late-game content, I enjoyed furnishing my room in Monster Hunter World. Unlocking new ornaments and collecting endemic life to showcase added a layer of tranquility to the mix, allowing me to relax before hopping into an adrenaline-fueled Fatalis run.

Monster Hunter Outlanders seems to turn the mainline base customization dial up to 100, and I’m eager to see more. I just wish titles like Wilds had this feature. After all, who doesn’t want to create a cozy home out of spare monster materials, where you can kick back and relax after a hard-fought hunt?