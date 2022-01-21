The Witcher 3 PS5, Xbox Series X, PC: New features, Netflix DLC & more

The Witcher 3 will be getting a visual upgrade for current-gen consoles and PC in 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the remasters have been delayed.

The Witcher 3 may have launched back in 2015, but the game still remains one of gaming’s most impressive RPGs – and it’s getting a visual overhaul for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

While developer CD Projekt Red continues patching Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher’s next-gen (or current-gen) upgrade is being handled by Saber Interactive – the team behind the impressive Nintendo Switch port of the game.

Here’s everything we know about the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of the game.

Advertisement

Contents:

Is there a Witcher 3 PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC upgrade release date?

The Witcher 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC remasters have been delayed by developer CD Projekt Red. The game is currently being upgraded for current-gen consoles, but the developers have stated it won’t be ready in 2021. The games will now release during Q2 of 2022, but no concrete release date has been confirmed as of yet.

In CDPR’s latest financial report, both next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were confirmed to be “on track to meet target dates” – but didn’t say what those targets are.

“We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms. There is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion.”

Advertisement

The Witcher 3 PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC upgrade price

The Witcher 3’s upgrade will be free for all owners of the Witcher 3, so PS4 owners can play the PS5 version, and Xbox One owners can play the Xbox Series X version.

PC players will also be able to download the update at no cost.

The Witcher 3 PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC upgrade new features

The new version of The Witcher 3 is expected to feature ray tracing effects and faster loading times. While some rumors have suggested that the game will also bundle in all available DLC, this hasn’t been confirmed by CD Projekt Red yet.

The developer has also been working with community modder, Halk Hogan, to include the popular The Witcher 3 HD Reworked mod in the release – suggesting improved textures are likely.

Advertisement

Originally teased in September of 2020 by one of the developers, the enhanced version of The Witcher 3 will feature all the trappings of current-gen systems when it comes to 60fps and 4K resolution. The remaster’s are also expected to feature compatibility with the DualSense and new Xbox controller, such as haptic feedback.

Witcher 3 remaster delay explained

The developers have apologized for the delay, but said the reason is they “want to make it right” and that the delay comes as part of “recommendations supplied by persons supervising development”.

The delays are part of CD Projekt Red’s new strategy when it comes to releasing games. The company does not want a repeat of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch and has even delayed the current-gen upgrade of that to add further polish. You can see the developer’s update on Twitter below:

Advertisement

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

Netflix themed Witcher DLC

Along with the free upgrade coming for Witcher 3 players, CDPR have also announced that a brand new set of DLC inspired by Netflix’s Witcher series will also be made available to players at no cost. On top of that, this brand new content won’t be exclusive to the next-gen version of the game either.

Read More: All Cyberpunk 2077 endings

“The DLCs are not exclusive to the next-gen version, they’ll be available for every version of the game (including PS4, Xbox One, and Switch),” CDPR said. As of now, we don’t know much regarding what exactly the DLC will entail, but it’s new Witcher content, which is always something that gets a warm welcome.