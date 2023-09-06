God of War director hails Starfield as top 3 game all time and urges everyone to play it

God of War Director David Jaffe has urged everyone to play Starfield on Game Pass after labeling it as one of his top three games of all time.

Starfield has received a lot of positivity from the gaming community, with many players and critics alike praising the game’s incredible locations and game-changing New Game Plus mode. While there are a number of strange glitches like the terrifying staring NPC bug and strange facial animations, this hasn’t stopped players from enjoying the game.

Well, one of Starfield’s biggest fans is none other than God of War director, David Jaffe.

In fact, the director has been enjoying the game so much that he has stated that Starfield has become one of his top three games of all time, which is very high praise considering Bethesda’s title was only released last week.

God of War director urges everyone to buy Xbox Game Pass to play Starfield

“I’m console agnostic, y’all KNOW that,” said David. “A great game is a great game. I say this because if you love games as well and don’t have an XBOX, you owe it to yourself to get Game Pass for a month and try out Starfield (even if just using cloud). It is easily one of my top 3 games of all time.”

The God of War director has been so enamored with Starfield that he has urged Xbox and Sony fans to stop wasting time on waging “childish” console wars. Instead, he believes gamers should simply play the game instead.

“Now your millage will vary of course, BUT if in the past you’ve found yourself realizing your taste and mine is similar ENOUGH, don’t let this childish console ‘war’ nonsense keep you away from this brilliant thing. If you love 1p action adventures, you owe it to yourself.”

Well, now that Starfield is officially on Game Pass, there has been no better time to delve into the game. So, if you’re looking to begin your own adventure through the stars, then be sure to check out our Starfield page for all the latest news and guides.

