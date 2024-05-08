Hades 2 players want Narcissus’ placeholder art to become permanent design

A placeholder image for Narcissus in Hades II has players wondering if it needs to be replaced or if it should be a permanent design choice.

Hades 2 just entered Early Access, meaning that some character designs are unfinished and have placeholder images in their place when talking with them.

This includes Narcissus, whose character art is currently a mysterious, cloaked figure who covers their face with a hood. At first, many people pointed to the humor of seeing an egomaniac hiding themselves away.

This placeholder image is used for a few characters in the game, which shows that it’s not meant to be the permanent art for the character.

However, there is now a strong contingent of Hades 2 fans who see it as a completely new depiction of Narcissus and want the placeholder to become permanent.

What makes this artwork special, as many players are pointing out on social media, is that it adds a new layer to Narcissus’, well, narcissism. They hide themselves in a hood because their beauty is only deserving to be seen by themselves.

X: vexwerewolf

This is reinforced by a screenshot shared by a fan showing Narcissus telling the player they don’t truly deserve to see their beauty and can only “ogle” at them because they allow it.

Another fan points out that the hood could be Narcissus’ punishment in the Underworld. As one X user explains: “Narcissus in the underworld eternally shrouded, unable to see his face ever again…”

This would be an adequate explanation, as it fits the character of Narcissus and how the Underworld is meant to work.

Given how the original game was celebrated for its depiction of Greek gods and characters, bringing a new depiction of Narcissus to the table would be further cause for celebration.

Now, Supergiant could have a stellar design that they’re finishing up for the character, but it seems that their temporary art is more than enough to satiate the Hades 2 community.