Starfield players claim New Game Plus is where “real game” starts

In the vast cosmos of Bethesda’s Starfield, players are claiming that the real adventure begins not during the first playthrough but in the New Game Plus mode.

Starfield, which became available for early-access players on September 1, is a space exploration game that allows for a multitude of activities beyond its main storyline. From exploration to side quests, the game offers near-endless experiences.

Despite its generally positive reception, the game has faced criticism for its pacing with many players saying that it takes too long to become enjoyable. Popular Twitch streamer Summit1g expressed frustration, stating, “If the game cannot intrigue me in four-plus f*cking hours, it’s not doing a good job. Cyberpunk got me in ten minutes!” Asmongold echoed this sentiment, saying the game lacked the “wow factor” that titles like Elden Ring provided.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The issue appears to be that Starfield apparently shines when players invest time in activities outside of the main story. Focusing solely on the storyline might leave players with a weaker experience, but exploring other aspects of the game can make it much more rewarding. Adding fuel to this debate, critics and early players are now claiming that the “real game” starts in New Game Plus mode.

Greg Miller from Kinda Funny, tweeted, “The amount I have to say about New Game + in #Starfield is staggering. I’ve written and deleted so many Tweets where I try to say something without spoiling anything. I’ve truly never role-played a character the way I am in this RPG.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the specifics of what New Game Plus offers are still unknown to most players. Players are asking questions like, “What does NG+ give you that makes losing all the progress of the first save worth it?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Responses have been cryptic, with one player noting that revealing details would be “major story spoilers.”

The original question-asker later responded, “Yeah. I just rolled credits maybe 30 mins ago and I’ll admit I understand now why people aren’t saying it. Really neat way to tie everything together from Bethesda.”

Article continues after ad

These responses match expectations set by Bethesda’s Todd Howard who revealed that New Game Plus “adds a unique and exciting twist on New Game+ to incentivize continued and repeat play.”

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated role-player, the consensus appears to be that Starfield’s New Game Plus mode is where the real journey begins.

And for those willing to invest the time, that journey promises to be a rewarding one.