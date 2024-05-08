Gaming

Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide: How to instantly get best hunters

Josh Taylor
Solo Leveling: Arise charactersNetmarble

Here’s how to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise for PC and Mobile, as well as which are the strongest hunter characters to target.

If you don’t want to tirelessly grind your way through Solo Leveling: Arise to get the hunter you want, then you can use these reroll methods to avoid the grind.

However, you will only be able to use this strategy once per account at the start of the game. So, on top of providing a Reroll guide for PC and Mobile, we have also revealed all the best hunters to target.

Contents:

How to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise on mobile

This is by far the fastest method to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise. Netmarble allows you to start a new game with a guest account without the need for an email. This lets you constantly reroll every time and you can even skip the 30-minute tutorials.

Here’s all the steps to follow to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise on mobile:

  1. Launch the game on your iOS or Android device
  2. Select the “Sign in as Guest” option
  3. Complete all the tutorial quests till you finish Chapter Two (15 minutes)
  4. Claim all rewards from Story, Missions, Activity Fund, Achievements, and Codex.
  5. Redeem any Solo Leveling: Arise codes to get more rewards
  6. Head to the Draw menu
  7. Select the “Rate Up” or “Selection Draw,” banner depending on which hunter you want
  8. Use all your rewards to draw as many times as you can
  9. Head to Account Settings in your Options menu
    • If you want to keep your hunters, add your email and avoid any further steps
    • If you don’t want to keep your hunters, then select Reset Account
  10. Select the “Sign in as Guest” option again and tick “Skip Tutorial”
  11. Redo the steps above from step 4 to keep rerolling

How to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise on PC

If you have no choice but to reroll on PC, then this would be a much more time-consuming option as you are not able to start a new game using a guest account. Instead, you’ll need to use a fresh email account to log in, which will force you to play the 30-minute tutorials each time.

Here’s all the steps to follow to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise on PC:

  1. Launch the game on your PC.
  2. Select the “Sign in with email” option
  3. Complete all the tutorial quests till you finish Chapter Two (15 minutes)
  4. Claim all rewards from Story, Missions, Activity Fund, Achievements and Codex.
  5. Redeem any Solo Leveling: Arise codes to get more rewards
  6. Head to the Draw menu
  7. Select the “Rate Up” or “Selection Draw,” banner depending on which hunter you want
  8. Use all your rewards to draw as many times as you can
  9. If you didn’t get the hunter you wanted, log out of the game and follow the steps above with a new email address.

Best hunters to target when rerolling in Solo Leveling: Arise

With Solo Leveling: Arise only having launched on May 8, 2024, it is tricky to know which hunters are actually the best However, certain characters have already proven themselves to be incredibly strong in comparison and we have ranked these as our S-tier hunters.

Here’s the best hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise to target when rerolling:

  • Choi Jong-In
  • Emma Laurent
  • Seo Jiwoo
  • Min Byung-Gu

