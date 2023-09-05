Starfield players are still finding incredible locations despite exploration complaints

Many players have revealed they are enjoying Starfield and finding incredible locations, despite several complaints surrounding the game’s exploration.

Bethesda’s latest RPG, Starfield, has received varied responses from all over the world. While some popular streamers like Asmongold have revealed their biggest complaints about Starfield, the wider community looks to be enjoying all the exploration that the game has to offer.

Apart from being creative like bringing iconic Star Wars ships to life, players are also amazed to find planets with multiple biomes, which is not quite the case with No Man’s Sky.

However, shortly after the game was released in early access, a Reddit user found an artistic location in Starfield that has since sparked a positive outpour from the game’s fans.

Players are exploring and “loving” the photo mode in Starfield

In the original Reddit post, the user posted a picture where their character is standing right in front of a crashed ship, a site that has an artistic appeal. The tone of the image is black and white, which further adds to the theme that the user wanted to portray.

To this, a player commented, “Fr, exploration in this game is actually pretty f*cking crazy.” It may also happen that players are gradually getting used to the exploration offered by the game, especially when the map is the entire universe itself.

Another player shared a similar thought and said, “People are just having a hard time adjusting I think. The universe is the map, so you landing on a random planet at an undiscovered location is the same as happening upon an undiscovered location on a conventional map.” One commenter immediately agreed with this by saying, “This is exactly it. Took a while to understand that is how the game keeps the ‘Bethesda’ feel of exploration. It sure is fun once it clicks.”

A particular player claimed that they found the same ship thrice in three different locations. “And then I found the same crashed ship two more times. Kinda a little disappointing but expected.”

The person who originally posted the image has a knack for photography and loves the photo mode of the game. “Honestly though, my character is pretty geared so exploring for me is more about finding unique locations I can take screenshots in. I’m a photographer in real life so you can imagine how much I love the photo mode.”

Starfield is a massive game that also uses procedural generation. Just like No Man’s Sky, players would need to dedicate time to exploration, especially if they are eager to find unique locations. Of course, you could also simply follow the main storyline, but Bethesda’s keen attention to small details makes the experience even more immersive.