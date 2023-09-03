Starfield players disturbed by ‘scary’ NPC staring problem

Bethesda’s Starfield is wowing players with its expansive universe, but it’s the game’s “unsettling” NPCs that are turning heads — literally.

Starfield has finally landed in the hands of early-access players, and while many critics and players are praising the open-world space exploration RPG for its expansive universe, the game is not without its quirks.

One issue that’s been making waves on community forums like Reddit is the game’s NPCs and their unsettling staring habits. In posts titled “Why do the Characters look like that? I’m scared” and “Starefield,” players have shared images of NPCs who turn their heads robotically and creepily fixate their gaze on the player.

Players are describing Starfield’s NPCs as “robotic” and “hilariously wooden,” with these images sparking a flurry of memes and jokes among the community.

One Reddit user commented, “It’s honestly so funny how Bethesda just can’t stop making robotic, bizarre NPCs. Every one of their games has it. It’s been like 17 years since Oblivion, and the NPCs are still hilariously wooden and inhuman. It’s like they do it on purpose now.”

Another added, “I am not at all shocked that Bethesda still sucks at making their NPCs not act like planks of wood. It has been their biggest problem when it comes to immersion and storytelling, and they have never tried to improve it.”

This isn’t the first time Bethesda has faced criticism for its NPC behavior. Previous titles like Fallout 4 and Skyrim have also been meme fodder for their quirky NPCs.

However, Starfield seems to have taken it to a new level, with some players suggesting that the wide-eyed, staring NPCs may be a result of the game’s unique physics or conditions of space.

The “wooden” NPC issue aligns with broader criticisms of Starfield. Players have previously expressed disappointment with the game’s facial expressions, describing them as “ugly blocky faces.” Others have pointed out that the game’s writing and emotional depth are lacking, which makes the NPC issue even more glaring.

Whether it’s a bug or a feature, Starfield’s NPCs have become the unexpected stars of the game, for better or worse.