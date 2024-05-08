Stellar Blade in contention for Game of the Year after winning Player’s Choice poll

Stellar Blade won the PlayStation Player’s Choice poll for April, and players are starting to deem it a contender for Game of the Year.

Since its release at the end of April, Stellar Blade has captivated the attention of numerous PlayStation users. This latest PlayStation title promises something exciting for every gamer, offering a diverse array of unique outfits for battling monsters and a gameplay experience that seamlessly blends action and strategy.

At the end of each month, PlayStation releases a poll that allows players to vote on their favorite game that was released within that month. The only criterion is that it must be a new title instead of a remake or re-release.

Article continues after ad

Despite being released four days before the end of the month, Stellar Blade won over the hearts of PlayStation players. Now, the discussion has turned to its potential to win the title of Game of the Year.

Article continues after ad

In a comment on Twitter/X, one user claimed that Stellar Blade could win Game of the Year, which was one of the top comments underneath the original post from PlayStation. But the praise didn’t stop there.

“Outside of a full-on PvP fighting game, I don’t think I’ve ever played a game with combat that is thrilling, where my heart is pounding after a battle. They have really taken all the best ingredients from a variety of melee combat games and married them perfectly,” said one Reddit user.

Article continues after ad

Stellar Blade was Shift Up’s first attempt at a AAA title game, and they did not disappoint, as outlined by other Reddit users who sang Stellar Blade’s praises.

“I don’t think anything even really came out last month to compete with it. Still a really solid game, especially for a studio making their first swing at AAA. I hope to see more from them ’cause this is a solid foundation.” said another user.

Article continues after ad

Few games have reached the excitement levels that Stellar Blade has. However, games like Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut, Final Fantasy VII, Helldivers 2, and Star Wars Outlaws could all potentially rival Stellar Blade for the title of Game of the Year.

Article continues after ad

Stellar Blade’s physical edition can be purchased anywhere PlayStation games are sold or through the PlayStation store. For more information about the game and its plethora of outfits for Eve, check out our other content.