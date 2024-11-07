College Football 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

College Football 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Are you trying to build the ultimate football player to dominate Road to Glory? Or are you a head coach trying to win a National Championship with your favorite school? Whatever your goal, we’ve got every single College Football 25 guide to help you out.
We waited 11 long years for EA Sports to finally give us another College Football game, but since its release, our team of experts has been playing through season after season of America’s favorite game to bring you the best guides and tips possible.
Our expert, Ryan Lemay, gave the game a 4/5 in his comprehensive review and many of our writers have been playing ever since launch.
Road to Glory
Road to Glory mode is perfect for gamers who love the thrill of a true underdog story, taking a young football player from small-time high school games all the way to college stardom. If you’re the kind of player who enjoys a personal, story-driven experience where every decision counts, this mode is for you. With our guides on play selection, importing saves, and top tips, you’ll be set to make your mark on the field.
Dynasty
Dynasty mode is a dream come true for fans who love building a powerhouse from the ground up. If you’re a player who enjoys managing every aspect—from recruiting top talent to shaping game-day strategies—this mode’s for you. Our guides break down everything you need to know, from building strong pipelines and choosing coach archetypes to redshirting players and mastering mass subs. We’ve got tips to help you rebuild, recruit, and dominate.
- Red and Green Diamonds explained
- Best pipelines and how they work
- Best recruiting tips
- Redshirting explained
- Coach archetypes explained
- Best teams to rebuild in Dynasty
- How to change coordinators
- How to use mass subs
Ultimate Team
General
- Top 100 players in CFB 25
- Best teams in College Football 25
- Best offensive and defensive playbooks
- Every team in CFB 25
- Best settings and controls
- Adaptive AI explained
- How to kick
- Is College Football 25 cross-platform?
- RPO explained: How to use Run-Pass Option
- How to throw a touch pass
- Best defense tips
- Pass rush system explained
- All abilities in CFB 25
- Server status
- Custom routes explained
- How to slide
- How to intercept passes: Switch stick explained
- How to celebrate
- How to fair catch
Our team of College Football 25 experts
Our team of journalists have played hundreds of hours of College Football 25 since it launched, across a number of game modes:
- Ryan Lemay – Dynasty, Road to Glory, Ultimate Team
- Connor Bennett – Dynasty, Road to Glory
- Matt Porter – Dynasty
After getting access to the game early on, our team worked together to plan coverage, discover tips, tricks, and information, and then use those notes to write informative and engaging content to make sure you get the most out of College Football 25.
Since then, the team has worked hard to continue updating our guides with new information, ensuring that all of our content is up to date.
For more, check out the College Football 25 news page.