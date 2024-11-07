College Football 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Are you trying to build the ultimate football player to dominate Road to Glory? Or are you a head coach trying to win a National Championship with your favorite school? Whatever your goal, we’ve got every single College Football 25 guide to help you out.

We waited 11 long years for EA Sports to finally give us another College Football game, but since its release, our team of experts has been playing through season after season of America’s favorite game to bring you the best guides and tips possible.

Our expert, Ryan Lemay, gave the game a 4/5 in his comprehensive review and many of our writers have been playing ever since launch.

Road to Glory

Road to Glory mode is perfect for gamers who love the thrill of a true underdog story, taking a young football player from small-time high school games all the way to college stardom. If you’re the kind of player who enjoys a personal, story-driven experience where every decision counts, this mode is for you. With our guides on play selection, importing saves, and top tips, you’ll be set to make your mark on the field.

Dynasty

Dynasty mode is a dream come true for fans who love building a powerhouse from the ground up. If you’re a player who enjoys managing every aspect—from recruiting top talent to shaping game-day strategies—this mode’s for you. Our guides break down everything you need to know, from building strong pipelines and choosing coach archetypes to redshirting players and mastering mass subs. We’ve got tips to help you rebuild, recruit, and dominate.

Ultimate Team

General

Our team of journalists have played hundreds of hours of College Football 25 since it launched, across a number of game modes:

Ryan Lemay – Dynasty, Road to Glory, Ultimate Team

Connor Bennett – Dynasty, Road to Glory

Matt Porter – Dynasty

After getting access to the game early on, our team worked together to plan coverage, discover tips, tricks, and information, and then use those notes to write informative and engaging content to make sure you get the most out of College Football 25.

Since then, the team has worked hard to continue updating our guides with new information, ensuring that all of our content is up to date.

