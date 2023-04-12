Will EA SPORTS FC be on PS4, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch?

EA Sports FC is the upcoming replacement for EA’s long-standing FIFA series and is the title going to be on PS4, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch? Let’s take a deeper dive into this.

EA will finally launch its own branded football video game series as they are about to end a 30-year-long partnership with FIFA this year. This means 2023’s iteration of the yearly virtual football game will don a new name, which is EA SPORTS FC and not FIFA 24.

Article continues after ad

With the two giants parting ways, many might wonder if the new game will be compatible with the old gen or if is it going to be current-gen only.

To answer your question, our handy hub has everything you need to know whether EA SPORTS FC will be on PS4, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch or not.

Is EA SPORTS FC going to be on PS4, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch?

With Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft all revealing their colored logo for the new game, it seems that EA SPORTS FC will be available on Nintendo Switch at least. Though, Xbox One and PS4 have yet to be confirmed. EA will reveal more details regarding the game in July and we’ll know for sure then.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports FC will have a plethora of licenses, featuring some of the most popular leagues in the world. To name a few, the leagues featured in EA Sports FC are the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, La Liga Santander, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and a lot more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In case you were wondering, EA SPORTS FC will have real football players, teams, and clubs. Certain clubs and leagues have also started featuring the new EA SPORTS FC branding already.

Article continues after ad

It is also rumored that a Women’s Ultimate Team in EA SPORTS FC 24 will also get featured. This rumor started to spread shortly after the addition of the UWCL and NWS.