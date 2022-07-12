13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack

David Purcell . 27 minutes ago

EA SPORTS has an embarrassment of riches to choose from when selecting tracks for the FIFA 23 soundtrack – but we’ve whittled our wishlist down to 13.

While the world’s freedoms are restored following the global health crisis, music fans of all genres will have noticed a boom in creativity across the industry in 2022.

Veterans have been once again touring across the planet, from Coldplay to The Rolling Stones, and a number of stars who first blew up on social media have made a transition into music, from Doja Cat to Bella Poarch.

Now, not all of those artists or bands will make it onto the FIFA 23 soundtrack, for various reasons.

Football fans have gotten used to a certain vibe when it comes to the tunes picked by EA over the years. On top of that, there’s often more space for breakthrough talent rather than those already capable of global tours.

So – let’s take a look at our wishlist for the next installment, featuring British rock band FOALS, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Brazilian singer Anitta, Australia’s indie-folk performer Vance Joy, and more!

BLOWSOM – On My Own

It would feel wrong starting with any other song, honestly. BLOWSOM’s ‘On My Own‘ premiered in March, 2022, and looked to be a shoo-in for the next game… Not just for the music video, but hit that play button. The French artist started out playing the guitar at the age of eight, and despite only having 13,000 followers on Instagram, the talented singer has definitely produced a record worthy of FIFA 23. It could be a launchpad for his career.

FOALS – 2am

FOALS first formed in 2005, in Oxford, and while they have always had a really strong following in the scene since the very beginning, 2022 does feel like a breakthrough moment for the band. The group consists of Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, and Jimmy Smith. As part of their new album, Life Is Yours, ‘2am‘ shines as the perfect song to be blurring away in the Career Mode menus.

George Ezra – Anyone For You

After rising to mainstream fame with his single, ‘Budapest’, back in 2014, George Ezra fans are back to their toe-tapping ways with his 2022 hit, ‘Anyone For You.‘ The love song is bound to steal the hearts of football fans around the world if Electronic Arts make the move.

Coldplay – Biutyful

Coldplay have been riding the rollercoaster of an eco-friendly tour across Europe, North America, and South America with Music of the Spheres since March 2022. Their fans might see ‘Higher Power’, ‘Humankind’, and ‘My Universe’ as standouts from this album – but there is an outsider that could very well fit the FIFA style. It’s called ‘Biutyful‘.

Sky Ferreira – Don’t Forget

Sky Ferreira might not be a household name, but her May 2022 record ‘Don’t Forget‘ would complement the other songs on this list, for sure. The 30-year-old artist, born in Venice, Los Angeles, featured on NME Magazine in June and is growing her audience all the time.

Imagine Dragons – Bones

Imagine Dragons need no introduction. The Grammy-award-winning band is back in 2022, making a strong case to feature in another EA soundtrack with ‘Bones‘. The last time their music was a part of the series was FIFA 13, with ‘On Top of the World.’ 10 years on, this writer thinks it’s time for round two.

Vance Joy – Clarity

If you have never listened to Vance Joy’s stuff before, your time has come. The popular Australian artist has become something of an indie darling Down Under, and his 2022 album In Our Own Sweet Way features some absolute belters. For FIFA 23, ‘Clarity‘ absolutely fits the bill. You can just picture this chirpy love song on repeat as you build your first Ultimate Team.

Joywave – We Are All We Need

Joywave is an American indie rock band from Rochester, New York, and their impressive 2022 song ‘We Are All We Need‘ certainly sounds like something the FIFA 23 soundtrack should include. As their fans will know, Daniel Armbruster, Joseph Morinelli, and Paul Brenner are part of the lineup. Inclusion in the next EA SPORTS game could strap a rocket to their careers.

James Marriott – Gold

The next one on our list is actually from a UK-based YouTuber, James Marriott, who has over two million subscribers on his main channel. Formerly a member of a content creation group called the Eboys, Marriott has started to balance his commentary videos with some great music, and his 2022 single ‘Gold’ forced its way onto our list. Just listen to it.

Anitta – Envolver

Brazilian singer Anitta has taken over TikTok with some of her saucy dance moves in 2022, allowing her late-2021 hit ‘Envolver‘ to become a viral sensation. Despite some pretty graphic lyrics about sexual chemistry, the South American star makes a strong case for inclusion in FIFA 23 with this catchy rammer. Imagine the Anitta challenge as a celebration, too…

Bad Bunny (ft. The Marias) – Otro Atardecer

2022 has been the year of Bad Bunny, without a doubt, as the Puerto Rican rapper has toured right across the Americas and even starred as a wrestler at WWE Royal Rumble. In May, he dropped another great tune with The Marias called ‘Otro Atardecer‘. While it might not have the most exciting music video, it looks destined for the FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Nilüfer Yanya – The Dealer

Nilüfer Yanya is a 27-year-old London-born singer and songwriter. Her latest album, PAINLESS, was released in March 2022 and there might be no better song than ‘The Dealer‘ to be playing as you sign transfers in FIFA 23. Just listen to that guitar.

Bastille – Shut Off The Lights

Bastille will be very popular already with FIFA players, with ‘Hangin’ featuring in FIFA 16, ‘Send Them Off’ in FIFA 17, and ‘The Waves’ in FIFA 20. Well, ‘Shut Off The Lights‘ looks to be next in line, as one of the standouts from their 2022 album – Give Me The Future.

At the end of the day, while these 13 songs might song like perfect fits for the FIFA 23 soundtrack, ultimately it will be EA that decides which ones make the cut. If you think we have missed a song out that could be in contention this year, reach out to the writer on Twitter.